Davis Mills' College Coach Impressed with Texans QB: 'Outstanding'

Stanford head coach David Shaw has praised his former quarterback after a strong start to his NFL career.

Always one to speak highly of his former quarterback, Stanford head coach David Shaw said he was impressed with Davis Mills' progression throughout his rookie year.

The Houston Texans quarterback, who was drafted 67th overall, began 2021 as a backup to veteran Tyrod Taylor before an injury in Week 2 forced Mills into the lineup.

tyrod run indy

Tyrod Taylor

tyrod nyj point

Tyrod Taylor

tyrod mills

Davis Mills and Tyrod Taylor

"It went kind of how we expected," Shaw said, speaking to KPRC 2. "When you play early as a rookie, it never goes well. There's a couple of special guys that come in and play right away, but it's [more] of [an] opportunity to learn."

Mills' ability to learn and grow was arguably what stood out most. He passed for 1,357 yards, seven touchdowns, and eight interceptions through his first seven games. After sitting for three weeks following Taylor's return, Mills bounced back with nine touchdowns, two interceptions, and 1,307 yards in his next six games. 

Shaw said that Mills is the kind of person who will learn from both the good and bad situations and that once he returned to the lineup after having had time to "take things in," he thought Mills "was outstanding." 

Aaron Donald, Davis Mills

Davis Mills

Nico Collins

Davis Mills and Nico Collins

Davis Mills

Davis Mills

"He showed all that he had learned, he'd grown so much since early in the year, threw the ball accurately, I think he's an underrated athlete and he's a true competitor," Shaw said. "I think they saw what they wanted to see in him in order to keep him as their starting quarterback and start to build around him."

Like Shaw, Texans coach Lovie Smith has backed Mills, saying in April that he's "a believer." With Mills now set to retain the starting role, all eyes will be on his growth from year to year and if he can keep up the positive momentum.

