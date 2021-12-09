Texans Starter Plans Return from Concussion; QB Update

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans offensive guard Justin McCray participated fully as he's on track to clear concussion protocol after being sidelined for one game.

The veteran blocker, as long as he remains free of symptoms and passes baseline neurological exams, is set to return to the starting lineup at right offensive guard. Max Scharping started against the Indianapolis Colts with McCray out.

Signed to a two-year contract, the former Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons lineman has started five games.

Meanwhile, several players didn't practice Wednesday.

That includes center Justin Britt, who returned from a knee injury. It's probable that Britt who didn't miss a snap is being given a day of rest since the knee injury, a hyperextension, landed him on injured reserve earlier this season.

Britt has been looking forward to this game against the Seattle Seahawks, his former employer, circling this game on his calendar.

Safety Terrence Brooks (hamstring) won't practice this week and will be out Sunday.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins and cornerback Terrance Mitchell didn't practice due to non-COVID-19 illnesses.

Safety A.J. Moore didn't practice due to a hip injury.

The Texans gave running back Rex Burkhead and wide receiver Brandin Cooks limited worked as veteran rest days. Nico Collins was limited with a thigh injury along with Jon Greenard (foot), Jacob Martin (knee), Tytus Howard (ankle) and Kevin Pierre-Louis (hamstring).

David Johnson, who missed the Texans' loss to the Colts with an illness and thigh injury, participated fully along with linebacker Christian Kirksey (thumb) and quarterback Tyrod Taylor (left wrist hyperextension).