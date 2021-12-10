Why Did Texans Name Davis Mills Starting QB For Remainder Of Season?

HOUSTON -- Rookie Davis Mills will be the Houston Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks and the remainder of the season, coach David Culley announced Friday morning.

With the 2-10 Texans officially eliminated from playoff contention and focused on player evaluation as part of their rebuilding project, the strong-armed, third-round draft pick from Stanford replaces veteran Tyrod Taylor as the Texans' QB1 for the season's final month.

The move doesn't come as a surprise as league sources not authorized to speak publicly had indicated all week that Mills would start.

"Davis will be the quarterback," Culley said. "I feel like he gives us the best chance to win, and going forward, he’ll be the quarterback."

Mills replaced Taylor during a 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, and now he will make his seventh NFL start against Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson. Mills completed 6 of 14 passes for 49 yards and a 52.4 passer rating last week in relief of an ineffective Taylor.

The rookie went 0-6 as the starter when Taylor was sidelined previously, but shined against the New England Patriots in a loss.

Mills gives us the best chance to win," said Culley. "If he can do the things he did in the New England game -and I expect him to - he'll be fine.''

It's been the usual up-and-down progression of a rookie quarterback. Mills has passed for 1,406 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Texans have witnessed growth from Mills, and hope to keep evaluating him as he gets more experience.

“You can obviously make an evaluation, but the big thing again is seeing continued growth in whatever role, whether that’s as a starter or a backup," Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said. "His ability on the practice field to be able and go and not make the same mistakes twice. We know he’s got the arm talent and the ability to make all the throws. So, it is just going to be about being consistent and being able to go out there and continually improve in whatever role that may be.”

Although Taylor hyperextended his left wrist in his non-throwing hand and experienced swelling, this was primarily a football decision because he's healthy enough to participate fully in practice all week and will operate as the backup. Taylor wore a glove on his left hand during practice.



Taylor has struggled in recent weeks since returning from a Grade 2 hamstring strain and the Texans' 2-10 record.

Taylor's hand swelled up Sunday and the injury affects his ability to grip the football when taking snaps from under center.

Taylor completed just 5 of 13 passes for 45 yards and one interception with a 16.5 passer rating against the Colts, and Culley was critical of his decision making and inability to protect the football this week in throwing an interception to safety Kenny Moore on the first offensive play of the game.

Taylor threw three interceptions during a loss to the Miami Dolphins.

"He's a pro," Culley said of how Taylor handled the demotion. "He didn't like the decision, but it's a production business. We need a spark, we need a change. We made the change."

Mills did have an intentional grounding penalty and nearly threw one interception that wide receiver Chris Conley prevented.

"When you look at some of the things that Davis does well, I think one of the better things he does do is throw on the run," Kelly said. "I think we’re fortunate to have two quarterbacks that are athletic enough to be able to move the pocket and do some things outside the pocket. While Davis probably hasn’t had the explosive flash plays that Tyrod has had in terms of scrambling and running with the football, he’s a capable athlete. It definitely changes some things, but in terms of redesigning everything, I wouldn’t say that’s the case. But there are definitely things that we’re going to play to Tyrod’s strength or Davis’ strength.”

The Texans have the lowest scoring offense in the NFL, averaging 13.7 points per game.

Their drives on Sunday unfolded this way: Interception, fumble, punt, punt, punt, punt, punt, turnover on downs, punt, punt, turnover on downs, turnover on downs. Seven of their 11 drives generated less than 10 yards.

Culley previously said that Taylor would be the starter for the remainder of the season, barring an injury to Taylor.

Now, the situation has changed after the offense had just nine first downs and 141 yards of total offense and an average of 2.8 yards per offensive play.

Taylor has completed 60.7 percent of his passes, producing 966 yards, with five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Mills is needed to start again.

“I think as a quarterback now, I'm better player than I was earlier in the season,” Mills said Sunday. “I wouldn't say more prepared, but I know more of the offense now, being in it for longer. I think the comfort builds as you get more playing experience out there. Unfortunately, went down today, and I was ready to step up.”

“Definitely more comfortable. I think the experience that I've had earlier in the season affects that and helps with that. Moving forward, it's the coach's decision to make. I'll just be ready when my number is called, if it does get called.”

Texans veteran center Justin Britt said he’s seen definite progress from Mills since his first game against the Cleveland Browns when Taylor injured his hamstring while running for a touchdown.

“Obviously, we don't want Tyrod to go down, and I'm not going to speculate or talk about injuries, but when Davis stepped in, there was no waver,” Britt said. “The confidence is up there. We know that he can play. We know that he can command the offense, and he did just that.

“You could tell it in his eyes, his belief in himself and the offense, his job, what he's got to do. He's more comfortable, more poised. It speaks volumes to who he is, how he prepares. And I thought he came in and, commanded the offense and did all he could to try to get us in the end zone.”