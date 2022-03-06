No Favors: How Difficult is Houston's 2022 Schedule?

Texans have a mid-level strength of schedule despite finishing 2021 at the bottom of the league

The Houston Texans tied for the third-worst record in the NFL, and hold the third overall pick because of it.

Despite this failure to launch in 2021, however, the team isn't getting any favors with its 2022 schedule, which comes in as the 19th-most difficult among all 32 NFL teams.

The NFC East has the four easiest schedules next season, mostly because they play - well - the NFC East.

While the Texans play each of those teams as well, their third-place divisional finish is what boosts the path ahead up a few notches.

The last place Jacksonville Jaguars draw matchups against the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, and Detroit Lions because of their divisional finish.

Meanwhile, Houston gets the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, and Cleveland Browns.

With the NFC East's domination of easy schedules in 2022, the Dallas Cowboys are the lowest-ranked playoff team from the past season in difficulty level for next season, but they aren't the only playoff team with a smoother path than Houston.

Coming in with the 11th-easiest group of opponents for this coming year, the Green Bay Packers are another playoff team with less stacked against them than a Texans organization picking in the Top 5 of the NFL Draft.

The NFL does a great job of ensuring parity across the league, and certainly does better than any other professional sports governing body in this day and age, but no system is perfect.

Nobody is going to expect much from the 2022 Texans, given everything happening in and around the franchise.

And a strength of schedule ranking 11 spots higher than the team's 2021 finish isn't making the doubters take a pause about their takes.

But an opportunity to shed some off-field drama, another new batch of players, and a couple hits in free agency, could help this team climb the AFC South ladder just a bit, and put the franchise back on track.