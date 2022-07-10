Ex Texans Tackle Duane Brown Arrested on Gun Charges

Former Houston Texans offensive lineman Duane Brown was arrested at a Los Angeles Airport.

Former Houston Texans and current free agent offensive lineman Duane Brown was reportedly arrested on Saturday afternoon at Los Angeles International Airport on gun charges.

Brown had allegedly tried to pass through a security checkpoint at the airport with a gun in his luggage. According to the report, Brown's firearm was unloaded.

Brown is being charged with possession of a concealed firearm.

Brown was originally selected by the Texans with the No. 26 overall pick in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech, becoming just the second Hokies offensive lineman ever to be selected in the first round.

Brown started every game of his rookie campaign, before moving to left tackle in his second season.

During that season, Brown helped the Texans and then quarterback Matt Schaub throw for a league-high 4,770 passing yards, as well as a franchise record 6,129 total yards.

The Texans also scored a franchise record of 388 points.

Brown would spend 10 total seasons with the Texans, starting every game in which he played. He missed just 16 games during that 10-year span.

With the Texans, Brown was named a first-team All-Pro in 2012, a second-team All-Pro in 2011, and was a three-time Pro Bowl Selection in 2012, 2013, and 2014.

In 2017 Brown was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round pick, a 2019 second-round pick, and cornerback Jeremy Lane. Lane was eventually dropped from the trade due to a failed physical, prompting the Seahawks to send a 2018 third-round pick as a replacement.

After his trade to Seattle, Brown would go on to make two more Pro Bowls and earn another second-team All-Pro nomination.

Brown is currently being processed at a Los Angeles County Jail.