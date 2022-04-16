How Soon Can Coach Lovie Smith Improve 'Talent-Bare' Texans?

NFL.com posed the question: "Can Lovie Smith get the most out of a team still in need of more talent?"

There are any number of questions about this Houston Texans team, but NFL.com has honed in on their most burning query: "Can Lovie Smith get the most out of a team still in need of more talent?"

This topic arose in a recent article where they listed each AFC team's biggest signings, losses, and one burning question. And as has been the case for some time now in the national media, their outlook wasn't all that great.

Houston continues to remake itself in the vision of general manager Nick Caserio, who is on his second head coach in as many years. Lovie returns to an NFL head-coaching role for a third time with what is likely his most talent-bare roster in his career. Can he get the most out of the unit? And perhaps most importantly, can second-year QB Davis Mills prove his late-season success wasn't an anomaly? The Texans have capital to continue their rebuild, owning five of the top 80 picks, and they'll need to spend them wisely to address a number of existing holes. Edge rusher seems like a logical spot to target, and the same can be said about right tackle, receiver (even after retaining Cooks), right end, linebacker, cornerback, defensive tackle ... you get the drift. The Texans still have a lot of work ahead of them.

Criticism of Houston's recent head coaching turnover is - to an extent - warranted, as is the path taken to replace David Culley this year. But the fact is, objectively, given his head coaching record, Lovie Smith is an upgrade on Culley, so you can't argue with the outcome.

Then there's the consistent theme of this being a "talent-bare" roster, which is a fair criticism. Fair, but harsh.

However, there is talent on this roster.

The article named wide receiver Brandin Cooks, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, and cornerback Desmond King Houston's biggest additions/signings.

Cooks has been perennially underrated throughout his career, and was extended after his sixth 1,000+ receiving yard season in eight years.

Elsewhere, former Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil returns from last year's season-ending injury, nickelback Tavierre Thomas will look to build off of a career-high 77.6 PFF grade in 2021, and rising standouts such as quarterback Davis Mills, wide receiver Nico Collins and defensive tackle Roy Lopez all had promising rookie seasons.

Of course, the Texans will need far more than those listed above to build a truly competitive team, and as such perhaps this is the weakest team Smith has coached to date - but "talent-bare" is ... like we say, harsh.

As mentioned, Houston has 11 picks with which to continue the rebuild. And if this year's rookie class can be anywhere near as productive as the last, then they're trending in the right direction.

They did lose a few marquee players - namely quarterback Deshaun Watson, safety Justin Reid, and tackle Marcus Cannon.

But this is a little misleading as Watson was essentially already gone as of last offseason.

Cannon may have been a second-team All-Pro caliber player once, but at 33, and having suffered a season-ending injury after just four games in 2021, he doesn't appear to be that player any more. As such, his departure is arguably bigger on paper than in real life.

Reid will be the toughest player to replace.

His impact on the locker room, community, and on the field were consistent and top-quality. And at a position where the Texans had already been struggling for a few years, safety is now a concern.

With all this in mind, can Smith get the most out of this team?

If his results from last year are anything to go by, the answer can be "yes.''

Barring one or two exceptions, this defense was lacking in top-tier talent last season and yet as a unit they kept the Texans in more games than they should have been in, and arguably improved upon a defense with an objectively better group of players the year prior.

Again, this roster isn't perfect, and GM Nick Caserio's decision to switch head coaches after just one year may have confused many, but Smith's track record is impressive. Given his ability to extract the best out of his players, and Houston's bounty of draft picks this year, this team (in theory) should be on the right path.