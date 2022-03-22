Skip to main content

Texans Paying Close Attention to Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller at Aggies Pro Day

The Texans are in need of a running back, and Isaiah Spiller could be the answer

The 2022 NFL Draft class is deep at the running back position, and Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller might be the best of the bunch.

Will he be the first running back taken? That remains to be seen.

However, one team that appears to be interested in his services is the Houston Texans, who had head coach Lovie Smith and general manager Nick Caserio in attendance at Texas A&M's pro day, in part to get an up-close look at Spiller.

The Texans are in desperate need of a bell-cow running back, after limping through last season with an underwhelming running back room.

Spiller was limited at this year's NFL Combine due to an injury but is expected to be a full go for pro days.

Spiller, a two-time 1,000-yard runner for the Aggies in three seasons, has been heralded for his violent rushing style and physical frame. A&M's rushing attack was one of the most consistent groups in the SEC in large part to Spiller and fellow runner Devon Achane.

Spiller was the thunder. Achane was the lighting. Combined, the two averaged 5.2 yards per carry throughout the 2020-21 season.

Spiller is far from a finished product. Although his upside likely makes him an early selection, there are areas where he must improve if he hopes to remain a lead back for years to come.

Spiller runs with a balanced presence between the trenches. He doesn't have the burst needed to turn on the jets in the open field, but his vision and elusiveness allow him to find proper running lanes to gain the necessary yards after contact.

One area where scouts will love Spiller's upside is in pass protection. As a last resort, Spillers also offers value as a receiver, having averaged over eight yards per catch for his career.

Spiller's decision-making could be a concern. On multiple occasions, he took time trying to find the right hole behind the line of scrimmage, allowing defenders to collapse the pocket and hold him for a minimal gain.

There's a consensus feel among scouts that Spiller is a top-five player at the position. Most believe he's top three along with Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III and Iowa State's Breece Hall.

