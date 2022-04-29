Should Texans Target Edge Rushers On Day Two?
Outside of Jonathan Greenard, the Houston Texans remain deficient at defensive end. Thankfully, they have plenty of picks to work with on days two and three of the draft.
Assuming general manager Nick Caserio doesn't trade up on day two - which seems unlikely given his track record - the Texans will be picking at 37, 68, and 80 on Friday. Come Saturday, they now have three fourth-rounders that could be used to trade up, three fifth-rounders, and two sixth-rounders.
Having addressed cornerback and guard in the first round with Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green respectively, the next biggest perceived needs for the Texans have to be safety, defensive end, and running back.
Derek Stingley Jr.
Kenyon Green
Jonathan Greenard
In 2021, the Texans ranked in the bottom six in quarterback pressures, knockdowns, hurries, and sacks. Only sour players had three or more sacks, of which Greenard and Jacob Martin led the way with eight and four respectively.
However, Martin is now a New York Jet, and Greenard missed five games.
They need other options.
Potential pass-rushing targets to watch for on Friday include Arnold Ebiketie, Boye Mafe, Logan Hall, and David Ojabo who likely won't slip out of the second round.
Ojabo is a particularly interesting option. Slated to possibly go in the first round until picking up a torn Achilles during his pro day, he has position versatility and a frame eerily similar to now-retired Texans stalwart Whitney Mercilus.
David Ojabo
David Ojabo
Whitney Mercilus
The Nigerian-born Scottish native had 11 sacks, 12 tackles for a loss, five forced fumbles, three defended passes, and 24 tackles in 2021 for Michigan.
If Caserio opts to wait, however, the likes of Cameron Thomas, Josh Paschal, and DeAngelo Malone are worth watching.