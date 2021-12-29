In Year Littered With Losses, Texans' CB Wins Award

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans nickel back Tavierre Thomas has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, an award recognizing his performance during a 41-29 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The former undrafted free agent from Ferris State, a Division II school, returned an interception of Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert 48 yards for a touchdown for his first career score.

It's Thomas' first Defensive Player of the Week honor and the first time for the Texans since 2019.

He had eight tackles, six solos and one pass defensed and was one of just four players to return an interception for a touchdown last week. He was the only player in the AFC to have at least eight tackles and one interception.

"It’s the best feeling in the world," Thomas said of scoring on a return for the first time. "It’s the best feeling in the world and to do it when I did it at the end of the game like that, it was special. I would have gotten down if there was a lot of people around me because I knew the game was over, but I didn’t see nobody I just saw a lineman. I’m like I got to put my head down and go because if I don’t score, the guy is going to be on me. So, I just ran as fast as I could.”

Thomas, a former Cleveland Browns special teams standout who joined the Texans last offseason on a two-year, $4 million contract, has watched the return several times.

“It’s surreal," he said. "It’s crazy. I keep looking at it. Sometimes it comes to me like people keeping telling me about it and then I look at my phone and someone mentioned me or something. It’s crazy.”

A fellow former Division II standout, safety Jonathan Owens (Missouri Western) also shined against the Chargers with his first career interception and a fumble recovery. Thomas and Owens are friends and have a similar background.

“For us, we just waited," Thomas said. "We came in together as rookies in Arizona so me and him have known each other for the last four years. I met him. That’s one of my closest friends. We came in and we just told each other we are just going to wait on our opportunity wherever it’s at. Four years later, we’re both playing on the same team, starting on the same defense. It’s just crazy. We just got to keep it going. We got out opportunity. We can’t look back just keep getting better and better each and every week and the sky is the limit for both of us coming from D-II.”

Thomas said that the faith and knowledge that Lovie Smith has instilled in him means a lot to him.

“I just learned the defense, I’m learning," he said. "I’ve been learning the past three years, learning concepts and whatnot. I have a defensive coordinator that puts me in position to make plays.

"He puts me in position and I just go out there and try to make plays. I feel like I’m back in college all over again and just go out there, don’t care about the opponent and just do my job and be around the ball. That’s all I am doing this year and I will continue to do it as well.”