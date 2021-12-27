A game-sealing interception by Tavierre Thomas gives Houston its first winning streak of 2021

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith gave a little extra praise to cornerback Tavierre Thomas during his weekly presser Thursday. He credited Thomas' growth from thriving on special teams that allowed him to move into the first-team defense by midseason.

"He’s a sponge, really, and he can play multiple positions, too," Smith said. "We talk about flexibility and trying to have as many of our guys as possible just know the entire defense. Tavierre is definitely a player in that role."

Thomas still has room to grow, but his contributions in a 41-29 win over the Los Angeles Chargers couldn't go unnoticed. After all, it was his play late in the fourth quarter that sealed the upset and commenced the celebration inside NRG Stadium.

Following a 13-yard touchdown by rookie wide receiver Nico Collins, the Texans (4-11) were asked to stop Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert from connecting in the end zone. Holding a nine-point lead, the Chargers lined up for a 1st-and-10 to push into Texans territory.

Hebert aimed for tight end Jared Cook, but miscommunication led him inside as the ball traveled towards the sideline. Thomas jumped the play and took off the for the end zone. He won the race, capping a 41-yard touchdown and the score of his NFL career.

"TT's been saying how he's going to get a pick-six every week this season," safety Justin Reid said. "He finally came through and did it."

Small-school players are usually pushed to the side during the the draft process largely due to the level of competition they face on Saturdays. Thomas, who played at Ferris State, went undrafted in 2018 before bouncing around the league with the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns.

Since entering the starting lineup in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams, Thomas has been more of the more consistent playmakers. Last week in a 30-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, he led the team with 11 total tackles, seven of which were open-field stops.

Recording eight tackles Sunday, his hands went went to good use. The interception was the cherry on top what has been a standout season in coverage for the fourth-year veteran.

Despite 23 turnovers this season, the Texans hadn't return an interception for a touchdown. According to Reid, Smith's defense has produced at least one Pick Six the last 13 seasons.

The players wanted to score for their coordinator. How fitting that Thomas, a parallel of what the Texans represents walked it in to keep the streak alive another year.

"It was amazing that TT got that and that our defense was able to produce," Reid said.