Texans 1-on-1: Deshaun's Personal QB Coach Reveals 'Best' Thoughts

More much of the time tince the trade-away of Matt Schaub after the 2013 season, the Houston Texans plowed forward while employing no true franchise quarterback. But after three seasons with the likes of Tom Savage, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Brian Hoyer and Brock Osweiler at the helm, they finally found their future face of the franchise.

And one expert thinks that player - Deshaun Watson - is approaching his "best.''

"As far as Deshaun Watson goes, I think he's done a good job throughout the season," Quincy Avery says. "I think that this is honestly, in terms of a quarterback play standpoint, this is the best season of his career."

Now in his fourth year, Watson continues to stun the league with his 'Houdini-esque' escape acts in the Texans backfield as he helps to nurse his 1-4 Houston team back to winning ways. And according to his personal quarterback coach Avery via an exclusive interview with TexansDaily.com, he believes Watson is having an excellent year.

"He was seeing blitzes, doing a good job in protection, getting the ball out of his hands to open receivers," Avery tells us. "I think that the past week they did a really good job of getting in a more empty set, creating situations where he got the opportunity to go no-huddle and they pushed the tempo a little bit, and I think they saw a more success in terms of scoring points."

Avery is of course talking about last week's win over Jacksonville. The challenges continue today in NFL Week 6 at Tennessee.

Houston's season may not have gotten off to the start they had planned for. The Texans lost four straight, fired head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien and struggled to find their offensive rhythm early on. Despite this, Avery was upbeat on Watson's performances and how the offense had improved in recent weeks.

Avery has helped mentor Watson to become one of the league's best young quarterbacks. Still only 25, Watson is already a two-time Pro Bowler and holder of numerous league records.

Watson is fresh off of his best game of the 2020 NFL season, passing for 359 yards and three touchdowns on the way to a 30-14 victory over AFC South division rivals the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With Tim Kelly now in sole charge of offensive play-calling for the Texans, hopefully they can build off of last week's performance as they head to Nashville today for another divisional matchup against the Titans.

For the Atlanta-based Avery, 34 and the tutor of dozens of young scholarship winners, having a part to play in the lives and development of people is not only rewarding but inspirational.

What does it means to him to be able to help players like Watson achieve their goals?

"I get to help people's dreams come true,'' Avery tells us. "And that's the coolest job you can have."