Houston Texans 2020 Opponents Determined

Patrick D. Starr

With the 2019 regular season at an end and the playoffs set to start, the Houston Texans 2020 opponents are set. The Texans will be playing the AFC North and the NFC North in the rotation of divisions. 

The Texans 2020 Opponents 

 Home: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots.

Away: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers.

A.J. McCarron and the Texans Can't Spoil the Titans Playoff Hopes

Patrick D. Starr

With resting key starters, the Houston Texans dropped the regular season finale 35-14 against the Tennessee Titans.

A.J. McCarron Expected to Start In Regular Season Finale for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are expected to sit core players in their final regular-season game against the Tennessee Titans with quarterback A.J. McCarron set to start at quarterback.

Texans Preparing to Defend "Every Blade of Grass" Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are preparing to face off with the Buffalo Bills and head coach Bill O'Brien understands that they are bringing in a complete team to NRG Stadium.

Texans Bill O'Brien Is Not Interested In the Bills and Oilers Ghosts of The Past

Patrick D. Starr

Head coach Bill O'Brien is worried about the Houston Texans facing the Buffalo Bills and not the Oilers and their game that occurred in 1993.

Texans Will Fuller's Health Status Too Early to Gauge For Matchup with the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is recovering from a groin injury and his status for the Wild Card round will be known better as the week goes on.

Bradley Roby Hopeful He is Part of the Texans Long-Term Plans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Bradley Roby is set to his free agency during the off-season but he is hoping it does not get to that point.

Texans Host The Bills In Wild Card Saturday Showdown

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans will face off with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday January 4 at 3:35 p.m. CT on ESPN/ABC.

J.J. Watt is "On The Way" For the Texans With the Playoffs on The Horizon

Patrick D. Starr

Head coach Bill O'Brien gave and updated on defensive end J.J. Watt and his status after a successful week of practice.

Seven From Sunday: A.J. McCarron Makes His First Start for The Texans Count

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans A.J. McCarron makes his first start since 2015 a memorable one landing in the franchise record books.

Whitney Mercilus' New Contract Shows the Shift in The Texans Philosophy

Patrick D. Starr

The new contract to Whitney Mercilus shows that the Houston Texans are willing to make deals during the season. Something the organization has stayed away from in the past.