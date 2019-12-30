Houston Texans 2020 Opponents Determined

With the 2019 regular season at an end and the playoffs set to start, the Houston Texans 2020 opponents are set. The Texans will be playing the AFC North and the NFC North in the rotation of divisions.

The Texans 2020 Opponents

Home: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots.

Away: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers.

