Texans 2021 Free Agent Power Rankings: Stills vs. Fuller

After four games, the Houston Texans are 0-4 and they just fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien. As the Texans build toward replacing him, what remains of the front office must look ahead to 2021. In specific, they must figure out what they’ll be able to do in free agency. One of the key pieces of that process is determining which of their free agents to keep. So these power rankings are through the Texans’ first four games and we’re ranking the Top 5 players that the Texans are most likely to keep if you’re projecting ahead to 2021. Within those rankings we’ll examine the likelihood of them staying in Houston. Beyond the Top 5, there are quick notes on each of the Texans’ current free agents for 2021.

1. WR Kenny Stills (unrestricted free agent)

The Texans have wide receiver issues, frankly. In the long run trading DeAndre Hopkins was a piece of costing O’Brien his job. But the Texans still need pass catchers beyond 2020, and if you’re looking at the roster the receiver most worth keeping is Stills. First, he can stay healthy, something Will Fuller hasn’t been able to do. Second, he’s been consistent in his past few seasons in the NFL. Third, he won’t cost the Texans the $16 million cap hit they’re taking this season. He’ll be cheaper next season, but still be valuable.

2. CB Vernon Hargreaves III (unrestricted free agent)

Once a first-round pick, I’m not sure Hargreaves has lived up to that hype (No. 11 overall by Tampa Bay in 2016). But the Texans are going to need help in the secondary and, once again, Hargreaves can play a solid corner and will probably come cheap because he only has two career interceptions (his lack of picks is an article for another day). Because of the presumed cost savings, I think the Texans will make a push to keep him, and may overpay just a bit to do it.

3. WR Will Fuller (unrestricted free agent)

He’s two years younger than Stills but the injury bug keeps hitting Fuller. This season is a make-or-break year for him, as he is set to hit the market and would love to have a productive 2020 behind him that sees him playing the whole season (and he’s off to a good start, with two 100-yard receiving games this season). Whether the Texans keep him or not will likely depend more on how much interest the rest of the league shows in Fuller. The injury risk for Fuller, which is well-documented, is the biggest reason why Stills is ahead of Fuller on this list.

4. DL Carlos Watkins (unrestricted free agent)

After four games Watkins is playing about one-third of the snaps on defense this season, which at least makes him valuable as a rotational defensive lineman (he recorded his first sack of 2020 against Pittsburgh). The fact that he’s making less than a million this year makes him an easy keeper for the Texans. But we’ll take the temperature again in a month. Watkins is a player the Texans could decide to draft, or develop, a replacement for in 2021 (in fact, that replacement may already be on the roster).

5. QB AJ McCarron (unrestricted free agent)

With DeShaun Watson now under a long-term deal, the Texans need to make sure they have a competent replacement in case he gets hurt. McCarron is making $4 million this year. Someone with McCarron’s veteran skills is valuable in a backup role (it also hurts that he’s no threat to Watson’s job). Now that O’Brien is gone, how much McCarron was ‘O’Brien’s guy’ may impact his 2021 status. So might his price. $4 million is quite a bit for a backup. So, for now, he’s No. 5, but there’s a good chance he could fall out of this spot when he checks the temperature again in a month.

Other free agents

Unrestricted free agents

OLB Brennan Scarlett: Injuries have been a problem his entire career. Let’s see how he plays this season. Our staff indicates that the Texans like Scarlett as a player.

CB Gareon Conley: His injury situation makes it hard to project what the Texans might do with him in 2021. He’s currently on injured reserve.

ILB Dylan Cole: $2 million and barely playing any snaps? That’s the situation right now.

LT Roderick Johnson: He’s good depth, but he’s also replaceable.

LS Jon Weeks: Keep him if you want him. He’ll be cheap.

CB Phillip Gaines: He missed most of 2019 with an injury. Will the change at the top give him a chance to shine?

S Michael Thomas: Barely playing any snaps and he’s 32.

ILB Tyrell Adams: Good, cheap depth. Nothing more. You don’t chase that.

LT Brent Qvale: See Adams.

RB C.J. Prosise: See Adams and Qvale.

Restricted free agents

DT P.J. Hall: Probably worth keeping on a one-year tender for one more year.

TE Pharaoh Brown: Will probably be looking for work elsewhere next season.

WR DeAndre Carter: If opportunities arise, could he play his way into a job?

CB Cornell Armstrong: Hasn’t played a snap this season.

RB Buddy Howell: Just a special teams contributor at the moment.

CB A.J. Moore: Was playing quite a bit the first three games of the season but is now on injured reserve.