Texans' 2021 Schedule: Favorable?

The Houston Texans have revealed their 2021 opponents, and the new regime will have reason to be optimistic.

Now that the 2020 NFL season has finally come to an end for the Houston Texans, it is time to look forward to 2021. After Houston's 41-38 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, we know Houston's opponents for next season, and thankfully, it's a far cry from 2020 in terms of difficulty level. Maybe.

Home

New England Patriots

New York Jets

L.A. Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Jacksonville Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

L.A. Chargers

Away

Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills

Cleveland Browns

Arizona Cardinals

San Fransisco 49ers

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

While there is no such thing as an 'easy' schedule, this is far less intimidating at first glance than last season's. Neither of this year's top seeds are included nd only two of the top three from either the AFC or NFC are included (Seattle and Buffalo).

One of the biggest storylines will be the trip to Arizona, the current home of former Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The All-Pro left Houston via a trade that was widely panned by Texans followers.

While most of the Texans coaching staff and front office will be different from the ones who let their star receiver go back in 2020, there will still be much fanfare over this reunion.

Looking to the others, and much like the Texans, the Patriots, Jets, Jaguars, and the 49ers to some extent, are all in transitional phases, which bodes well for Houston.

Both L.A.-based teams might be tough, especially if Houston is unable to short up their defense before next season, as will the Dolphins who are only going to improve (especially with Houston's third overall pick in this year's draft).

The Browns are good, but not unbeatable, with Houston nearly doing so on a stormy day back in November 2020.

And finally, as per usual the Texans will face their three divisional rivals both home and away, with the Colts and Titans both returning from strong 2020 season's during which they both made the playoffs.

At this point, with so many moves to come over the next few weeks and months, it is impossible to predict what Houston's record could be in a year's time.

However, as it stands, this schedule is a vast improvement of that which they have just completed and should give the new regime a good chance at starting off strong.