The Houston Texans earned their second win of the season in NFL Week 9 as they beat the Jaguars in Jacksonville, 27-25. Here are our "11 Takes'' ...

11. The Texans secondary is a long way from being regularly competitive. Bradley Roby being down due to disciplinary reasons took the only consistent member of the secondary away.

Lonnie Johnson has had some communication issues in his move to safety. It appeared to show up again as the Jaguars scored on their opening drive.

Philip Gaines dropped an easy interception in the second quarter. Just before the two-minute warning, he dropped another interception.

In the third quarter, Vernon Hargreaves allowed D.J. Chark to get loose for a big gain. Moments later Hargreaves would erase the grievances with an interception later in the drive. His 77-yard return was disallowed after officials determined he was down by contact. After a missed tackle, Hargreaves left the game with an injury forcing Keion Crossen into action.

10. Brandin Cooks will be a nice veteran for this team going forward. He is the only receiver with a solid track record who has a contract beyond this season.

Cooks hauled in a Watson pass and took it to the house for the first opening drive score of the season for Houston. His ability to win across the field is unmatched on this team and he's grown his relationship with Deshaun Watson.

In the fourth quarter, Cooks scrambled as Watson scrambled and toe-tapped his feet for a completed catch. It was one of his more impressive catches this season.

9. David Johnson left the game to get evaluated for a concussion. Deshaun Watson tossed him a dump-off pass and it allowed the Jaguars defender to light Johnson up. He stayed down for a few moments after the hit. He would not return.

Duke Johnson was below average in his opportunity as the main running back. He amassed just 18 yards on seven carries and fumbled the ball midfield in the first half. He was able to punch in a touchdown from the one-yard line before halftime. Johnson would be used sparingly on the ground in the second half but was an effective receiver.

Statistically? The day was not impressive for Duke Johnson, but to our eyes, he seems to be better than David Johnson at this point.

8. Veteran right guard Zach Fulton had a rough stretch in the middle of the first quarter. His man got away from him and almost tackled Watson for a safety. The very next play he misread his assignment allowing Jacksonville to get right in Watson's face moments after he received the snap. Fulton played a little better in the second half.

7. The Texans might have the worst punt-return unit in football. On an early Jacksonville punt, Houston left a gunner uncovered, and had the Jaguars thrown the ball up to him it might have been an easy score.

DeAndre Carter regularly fails to field the ball allowing the other team to down the ball deep in Houston's territory. The Texans started on their own six and their own two yard lines after punts.

6. The outside linebacker position is so shallow it might as well be a puddle. Whitney Mercilus and Jacob Martin are on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Brennan Scarlett was getting most of the reps until he seemingly injured himself making a big special teams play. He would not return. Rookie Jonathan Greenard played the majority of the outside linebacker snaps.

Greenard looked like a player who hasn't had many snaps. He was eaten alive by Jacksonville's left tackle Cam Robinson on one play allowing a huge rush through his lane.

5. Senio Kelemete left the game due to a concussion. With Max Scharping on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Texans turned to Brent Qvale at left guard. Kelemete would not return. Qvale was a free agent addition in the offseason. He played sparingly for the Jets last season. He filled in fine for the injured Kelemete.

4. Deshaun Watson's legs remain the best rushing option for the Texans. The Houston quarterback scrambled a handful of times with almost all of them being for a solid positive. Watson did take a huge hit on a 16-yard scamper but he popped right up and got the offense set up for a rushing touchdown through the right side by Duke Johnson.

Watson easily picked up a key third down with his legs to start the fourth quarter. Watson's legs were necessary as the line struggled at times. He kept plenty of plays alive with his mobility. In the fourth quarter, Watson escaped multiple tacklers to turn a sack into a first down.

3. Will Fuller scored a 77-yard touchdown on a play that shouldn't have been allowed to continue. It looked as if the play clock ran out and the Texans should have been flagged for a delay of game.

Fuller continued his scoring run since his dud against the Ravens in week two making it his sixth straight game with a touchdown. The scoring streak is a franchise record.

2. The defense, facing a short bench due to COVID-19 and losing player after player to injury, played pretty well today. James Robinson has been one of the most effective runners in the NFL this season, and statistically, he played well. The Texans were able to hold in close moments, including back to back stops in the middle of the fourth quarter when Robinson got the handoff.

The defense on the last Jaguars drive was putrid though. Wide-open opportunities for Jacksonville pass catchers and blitzes that didn't get anywhere close. Luton embarrassed two defenders to score a touchdown.

J.J. Watt forced a fumble, and amassed the 100th sack of his career, in the middle of the fourth quarter killing a Jacksonville drive.

1. The Texans have yet to win a game against a team that is not Jacksonville, but it is win No. 2. Houston has plenty of winnable games if the roster's health improves. The offense clearly can move the ball but will need to be more consistent going forward. The defense is still going to be bad, injuries, or not. Worth noting in coming outings: The foe won't be featuring a rookie quarterback making his first start every week.