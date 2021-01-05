Texans 4 Big Offseason Predictions

As a new chapter begins for the Houston Texans, it's time to set our predictions for the 2021 season. Here are four big ones

HOUSTON - A new dawn is on the horizon for the Houston Texans as head coach and general manager interviews commence. With everyone's eyes firmly set on the future of the franchise, it is time for Anthony Wood and Cody Stoots of TexansDaily.com and SI to discuss their way-too-early predictions for 2021.

Cody Stoots

General Manager: Trent Kirchner

This is a Korn-Ferry driven decision. Cal McNair didn't spend all that money just to have Jed Hughes make suggestions he isn't going to take. Kirchner followed John Schneider around early in his career before he helped out in Carolina with scouting.

I never know what to attribute to which scout but the Panthers smashed it with the picks of tackle Jordan Gross, cornerback Chris Gamble, linebacker Thomas Davis, and linebacker Jon Beason among others. Obviously, he was in Seattle as they built the Legion of Boom. I don't know about his salary-negotiation skills but he has to clean up the cap as well. I would assume his experience watching a team get built around Russell Wilson is an attractive element to the Texans.

Head Coach: Robert Saleh

Deshaun Watson asked for a leader and among the candidates, he strikes me as one of the leaders worth following. His previous experience working in the building doesn't hurt at all. I would anticipate he brings someone from the Kyle Shanahan school of offense. Both Cal McNair and Saleh have numerous children with McNair checking in with seven and Saleh with sis children. Perhaps that could endear the 49ers coordinator to the team's owner.

As for Saleh, he did some incredible work in San Francisco. He kept a defense together this season despite seeing key player after key player miss time. The base defense will be different but the amount of time in base defense is negligible with the offenses of today's NFL. The success he had against the NFC and then Patrick Mahomes on the 49ers Super Bowl run was incredible.

Unfortunately for Saleh, he doesn't have anywhere near that level of talent. He'd have to coach up some underperforming talent while also finding gems.

Biggest Departure: Will Fuller, Wide Receiver

I just fear for the Texans someone is going to swoop in and pay him more than Houston can afford.

Fuller was dynamic this season for the Texans and should have played his first full season if not for the suspension. The amount of games he hasn't played makes him a risky investment for anyone, but he brings plenty to the table the other free-agent wideouts don't.

I would anticipate $10 million a year being the least he gets while he could see his money climb much higher if there is a bidding war.

Deshaun Watson may want him back, but the QB might have to settle with the other wide receivers who are already paid so another spot on the team can get some reinforcements.

Biggest Acquisition: Richard Sherman, Cornerback

This is strictly about playing for people who know him ... and a need by the Texans.

Robert Saleh has been his coach and Trent Kirchner was on the Seahawks staff when he was drafted. Putting those two connections together with the intense need at cornerback has Richard Sherman in Houston.

A cornerback duo of Bradley Roby and Richard Sherman would be a solid start for a secondary and defense that needs work. He could be Saleh's coach on the field.

Plus, Sherman was injured this year and acts as his own agent. Many were critical of his ultimate payday. Perhaps he has remedied that part of his negotiating but even still, Sherman was only the 22nd most-expensive cornerback in football by contract value. If the situation and the experience he brings bump his price up a little, he would still be worth it to the Texans.

Anthony Wood

General Manager - Ed Dodds

The Texans are a team looking to build around quarterback Deshaun Watson, this is nothing new. Bill O'Brien tried and failed at exactly that. However, the idea was right, and Dodds would be a great fit.

Dodds spent a decade with the Seattle Seahawks, a team that the Texans are reportedly looking to take inspiration from. He helped put together one of the best defenses in NFL history and building a team around quarterback Russel Wilson. Since 2017 he has been assisting in the construction of one of the most well-rounded teams in the league at the Indianapolis Colts.

An experienced and extremely successful candidate, Dodds knows how to build a successful roster.

"Dodds was quietly considered Seahawks GM John Schneider’s secret weapon for years," said SI's Abert Breer back in 2018. "And it took someone with Ballard’s institutional knowledge to come in and poach him. Word’s out now. Dodds is not only a top evaluator for the Colts but also helps Ballard run trades."

Head Coach - Matt Eberflus

Sticking with the Colts, Eberflus would be a solid hire. As a defensive coordinator, he has done an outstanding job with a young core, maximizing the talent he has available to him.

And his ability to consistently get the most out of his guys is nothing new. Just look to his time with the Dallas Cowboys as their linebackers coach, with the likes of Sean Lee and DeMarcus Ware.

Clearly a well-respected figure around the league, Watson spoke highly of Eberflus on Monday when asked what he knew of the current Colts DC.

"From what I’ve heard and played against him, Matt’s been very, very disciplined," said Watson. "That’s the type that you want. From the players and the scheme that I’ve been playing against, Indianapolis, they’re about what they do and they do it perfectly. They understand different concepts and what they want to do as an Indianapolis Colts defense. That’s why they’ve been successful. From what I’ve heard about him, he’s a great guy to play for."

Biggest Departure - Whitney Mercilus, Outside Linebacker

Unfortunately, Mercilus simply isn't the player he was. Paid by O'Brien at the top of his position, at no point in 2020 did he live up to his salary. With 21 tackles and four sacks on the year, Mercilus struggled in setting the edge and consistently producing all year for which he was given a 39.6 PFF grade.

If Houston is to get its run defense in order and create any pressure on the quarterback, they need to make some tough decisions. And while he has been a consummate professional in his time with the Texans, Mercilus looks like his best days are behind him.

With a potential out in his four-year $54 million contract not coming up until 2022, the Texans would be out $15.15 million next season in dead cap. A costly decision, but one that must be made for the long-term benefit of this defense and Houston's dire salary cap situation.

Biggest Acquisition - Sheldon Rankins, Defensive Tackle

Houston's run defense missed D.J. Reader desperately in 2020. The Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle is one of the best at his position, and with a string of backups to replace him the Texans weren't ready, and they paid for it.

Currently, a member of the New Orleans Saints, Rankins is prodigiously talented, when healthy. The former first-round pick has had his injury issues since day one, having only played a full 16-game season twice in five years. And given the Saints' depth at the position, it seems unlikely at this point that they will push to keep him.

With his injury history, Rankins could be a low cost-high reward signing that would immediately provide an upgrade at a position of need. And with Eberflus as his head coach, Rankins could be a home-run signing.