Texans Interview With 49ers Coach DeMeco Ryans 'Very Positive'

The Houston Texans had a long and very positive interview with 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans Friday evening.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans Friday evening.

And a source told Texans Daily that Houston's interview with Ryans was "lengthy and very positive."

Ryans elevated the 49ers into one of the best defensive teams in the league. He took over as the team's defensive coordinator in 2021. And since his hiring, San Francisco has held its opponents to an average of 18.9 points.

In 2022, the 49ers recorded the second-most takeaways (30) while giving up an average of 16.3 points. With the help of Ryans' defensive schemes, San Francisco finished the season 13-4.

Ryans joined the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach in 2017, two years after he retired from the NFL as a player.

He began his career as a second-round pick (no. 33) by the Texans in 2006. Ryans played six seasons in Houston before the Texans traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012.

After winning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, Ryans became an All-Pro linebacker in 2007. He finished his sophomore campaign with 128 tackles, seven pass deflections and 2.0 sacks.

The Texans finished 8-8 for the franchise's first non-losing season.

Ryans was the seventh candidate the Texans have interviewed since the firing of Lovie Smith on Jan. 8, joining the pool with New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach and tight ends coach Thomas Brown.

