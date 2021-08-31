NFL Roster Projections: Who Makes The Texans' 53-Man Roster?

As NFL teams begin to cut down their rosters to the initial 53, and 'Black Tuesday' approaches, it's time to take a look at TexansDaily's predicted Houston Texans roster.

Offense

QB - Tyrod Taylor, Davis Mills (R), Deshaun Watson

RB - Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay, David Johnson

WR - Brandin Cooks, Anthony Miller, Andre Roberts, Chris Conley, Nico Collins (R), Alex Erickson

TE - Jordan Akins, Pharaoh Brown, Brevin Jordan (R)

OL - Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard, Justin Britt, Max Scharping, Charlie Heck, Geron Christian, Justin McCray, Cole Toner, Hjalte Froholdt, Jordan Steckler

Defense

DE - Jordan Jenkins, Whitney Mercilus, Charles Omenihu, Jonathan Greenard, Jacob Martin, DeMarcus Walker

DT - Maliek Collins, Vincent Taylor, Jaleel Johnson, Ross Blacklock, Roy Lopez (R)

LB - Zach Cunningham, Christian Kirksey, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Joe Thomas, Hardy Nickerson

CB - Terrence Mitchell, Desmond King, Vernon Hargreaves, Tavierre Thomas

S - Justin Reid, Eric Murray, Terrence Brooks, Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Special Teams

K - Ka'imi Fairbairn

P - Cam Johnston

LS - Jon Weeks

Suspended

Bradley Roby, CB

PUP

Lane Taylor, G

Marcus Cannon, RT

Barring the likes of Tunsil, Reid, Roby, Howard, and Cooks there really are few certainties on this team, either regarding who makes it or where they sit in the depth chart.

As things stand, it looks unlikely Deshaun Watson will be traded prior to the season and at the moment he will start the season on the active roster. This could change if the NFL decides to place him on the commissioners' exempt list, which would free up another space for, most likely, a veteran backup for Taylor.

Wide receiver Keke Coutee is a tough cut to make, but Erickson has done well in the slot the past few weeks.

Speaking of tough decisions, running back Scottie Phillips has been impressive in all three preseason games and deserves a roster spot. However, with Miller's shoulder situation uncertain as it pertains to his availability in Week 1, they need another receiver - in this case, Erickson. And with their expensive and experienced trio of backs almost certain to make it, and Watson taking up a roster spot, Phillips' chances are in the balance.

Fullback Paul Quessenberry is another who could sneak his way onto the roster given he suits this offensive scheme well, but he's far from a shoo-in.

On defense, rookie Garrett Wallow has an outside shot at making it either as a special teamer or practice squad member but he's in an extremely crowded group and hasn't had too many plays to shout about this preseason.

Tavierre Thomas makes it in for his special teams ability, but Tremon Smith could equally make it in at cornerback having shown up well this preseason.

