NFL Roster Projections: Who Makes The Texans' 53-Man Roster?
As NFL teams begin to cut down their rosters to the initial 53, and 'Black Tuesday' approaches, it's time to take a look at TexansDaily's predicted Houston Texans roster.
READ MORE: Texans QB Watson Trade 'Front-Runners' Are Dolphins - 2 Reasons Why
Offense
QB - Tyrod Taylor, Davis Mills (R), Deshaun Watson
RB - Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay, David Johnson
WR - Brandin Cooks, Anthony Miller, Andre Roberts, Chris Conley, Nico Collins (R), Alex Erickson
TE - Jordan Akins, Pharaoh Brown, Brevin Jordan (R)
OL - Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard, Justin Britt, Max Scharping, Charlie Heck, Geron Christian, Justin McCray, Cole Toner, Hjalte Froholdt, Jordan Steckler
Defense
DE - Jordan Jenkins, Whitney Mercilus, Charles Omenihu, Jonathan Greenard, Jacob Martin, DeMarcus Walker
DT - Maliek Collins, Vincent Taylor, Jaleel Johnson, Ross Blacklock, Roy Lopez (R)
LB - Zach Cunningham, Christian Kirksey, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Joe Thomas, Hardy Nickerson
CB - Terrence Mitchell, Desmond King, Vernon Hargreaves, Tavierre Thomas
S - Justin Reid, Eric Murray, Terrence Brooks, Lonnie Johnson Jr.
Special Teams
K - Ka'imi Fairbairn
Sources: Texans Cuts Include RB Buddy Howell & Just-Signed CB - NFL Tracker
Houston Texans Free Agency Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texans NFL news as Houston works on its roster-building
Why Did the Houston Texans trade Shaq Lawson?
“We made that decision simply because, we keep the best players that we feel like are playing good for us at this time," Texans coach David Culley said.
NFL Roster Projections: Who Makes The Texans' 53-Man Roster?
With cuts already underway, here's a predicted 53-man roster for the Houston Texans.
P - Cam Johnston
LS - Jon Weeks
Suspended
Bradley Roby, CB
PUP
Lane Taylor, G
Marcus Cannon, RT
READ MORE: Texans LB Kamu Grugier-Hill: 'Loving' the Leap to Houston
Barring the likes of Tunsil, Reid, Roby, Howard, and Cooks there really are few certainties on this team, either regarding who makes it or where they sit in the depth chart.
As things stand, it looks unlikely Deshaun Watson will be traded prior to the season and at the moment he will start the season on the active roster. This could change if the NFL decides to place him on the commissioners' exempt list, which would free up another space for, most likely, a veteran backup for Taylor.
Wide receiver Keke Coutee is a tough cut to make, but Erickson has done well in the slot the past few weeks.
Speaking of tough decisions, running back Scottie Phillips has been impressive in all three preseason games and deserves a roster spot. However, with Miller's shoulder situation uncertain as it pertains to his availability in Week 1, they need another receiver - in this case, Erickson. And with their expensive and experienced trio of backs almost certain to make it, and Watson taking up a roster spot, Phillips' chances are in the balance.
Fullback Paul Quessenberry is another who could sneak his way onto the roster given he suits this offensive scheme well, but he's far from a shoo-in.
On defense, rookie Garrett Wallow has an outside shot at making it either as a special teamer or practice squad member but he's in an extremely crowded group and hasn't had too many plays to shout about this preseason.
Tavierre Thomas makes it in for his special teams ability, but Tremon Smith could equally make it in at cornerback having shown up well this preseason.
CONTINUE READING: Too Early For Texans To Ponder 2022 QB Class?