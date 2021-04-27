Texans 7-Round NFL Draft: Brugler Mock - Dynamite On The Edge

Brugler - one of the best in the business - gets the Texans selections who hopefully help right away

The Houston Texans are decidedly ... not on the clock.

But after Rounds 1 and 2 are done in this week's NFL Draft, they will be, starting in Round 3. And so while the title "7-Round Mock Draft'' doesn't fully fit in Houston ... we'll get there - with some help from our pal Dane Brugler of The Athletic, who has assembled his own entire mock draft here.

Brugler - one of the best in the business - gets the Texans the following selections:

Round 3 - 67. Houston Texans – Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

Round 4 - 109 – Rashad Weaver, edge, Pittsburgh

Round 5 - 147 – Talanoa Hufanga, DS, USC

Round 5 - 158 – Ernest Jones, LB, South Carolina

Round 5 - 195 – Drake Jackson, OC, Kentucky

Round 6 - 203 – Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU

Round 6 - 212 – Jared Hocker, OG, Texas A&M

Round 7 - 233. Houston Texans – Camryn Bynum, CB, California

In Brown on offense and Weaver on defense, the Texans grab guys who help on the outside as a receiver and on the edge as a pass-rusher.

Houston’s wait until pick No. 67 does figure to be a lengthy one. And maybe the rebuild under new GM Nick Caserio will be a lengthy one as well. But it started with wild activity in free agency and it continues this week with activity in the NFL Draft ... eventually.

