Texans A 'Basement Dweller' In NFL Power Rankings

Anthony R Wood

The weekly SI NFL power rankings are a never-ending source of debate as to who should occupy both the summit and the basement of the table. Unfortunately, the Houston Texans are somewhere around the basement door after another disappointing week capped off with a 42-36 overtime loss at the Tennessee Titans, leaving coach Romeo Crennel's team languishing in 22nd.

Sunday could have been a statement win for the Texans, and I am very much fine with Romeo Crennel’s decision to go for two to win the game. His team employs noted two-point conversion converter Deshaun Watson, and a decent percentage of the people who are ripping him for the decision would be praising him if the move had worked out. It would have been a great win for a team that could have then waved away the bad start as a result of a brutal opening schedule and an unpopular coach. But crawling out of a 1–5 hole is likely too tall a task. Alas. - Mitch Goldich, SI.

Coordinator Tim Kelly's offense has picked up the pace in recent weeks and watching QB Deshaun Watson building chemistry with receivers Brandin Cooks, Will Fuller and Randall Cobb provides fans a brief reprieve from the endless disappointment that is their defense. 

But ... despite the best efforts of J.J. Watt, who had an excellent game for Houston, the defense as a whole simply does not have the talent to keep up. Allowing 601 yards of total offense is unacceptable at this level, and is doing their rapidly improving offense a disservice. 

Ultimately, former head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien built what is an unbalanced, overpaid and mediocre roster. The plan was seemingly to surround Watson with as many weapons as possible, regardless of cost, and to team this with a few headline playmakers on defense, and to then hope for the best.

The Texans have both New York teams and the likes of Washington and Detroit to thank for not ranking lower. This NFL season has shown a gulf in class between the top and bottom teams, one of which Houston is unfortunately on the wrong side.

Now we're heading into Week 7 and the Texans host the 4-1 seventh-ranked Green Bay Packers. Fresh off of their first loss of the season, surely the Pack will be looking to bounce back quickly and return to their likely playoff-bound form.

