Houston Texans Activate Jordan Thomas from the Injured Reserve to Help the Tight End Depth

Houston Texans tight end Jordan Thomas has been activated from the injured reserve to bring more depth to the tight end group. Thomas has missed the first ten games of the season with a rib injury he suffered in the final game of the preseason.

The Texans had three weeks to decide if they activate him to the active roster from the injured reserve, and that is what they have chosen to do. The Texans are allowed to select two players to return from the injured reserve according to NFL rules.

The young tight end had a strong start to training camp but was injured before the first preseason game due to a hamstring issue. During his absence, Thomas was passed up on the depth chart by Darren Fells and Jordan Akins, who are the offense's primary tight ends at the moment.

