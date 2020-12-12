NewsPodcasts
Texans Add Depth Ahead of Game with Bears

The Houston Texans made a flurry of moves to round out the roster before their contest Sunday in Chicago at Soldier Field against the Bears
HOUSTON - The Houston Texans had a flurry of moves ahead of their trip to Chicago to take on the Bears in NFL Week 14 action. 

The team announced the promotion of wide receiver Steven Mitchell to the active roster to take the spot vacated by running back David Johnson. Johnson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mitchell has been with the organization for a few years now and helps with outside receiving duties. 

READ MORE: Martin Apology: 'I Let The Texans Down'

Fellow practice square wide receiver Chad Hansen will be active as well as the team elevated him for the Bears game. Hansen amassed over 100 yards receiving last week for the Texans in their loss to the Colts. It was the first time Hansen had played a regular-season game in the NFL since 2017 when he was a rookie with the Jets. 

Joining Hansen as the standard elevation from the practice squad is Anthony Chesley who plays cornerback. His elevation comes with the secondary ailing quite a bit. 

READ MORE: Texans Injury Update: David Johnson to COVID IR

The Texans will be without cornerbacks Phillip Gaines and John Reid who are both out with injuries and didn't travel with the team. Cornerback Keion Crossen was listed as questionable on the final injury report by the team so the secondary is quite banged up. 

Helping with the depth in the secondary the Texans signed safety Jonathan Owens to the active roster from the practice squad. In order to make room for the move, the team waived defensive end Nate Orchard who had been regularly inactive since his arrival to the Texans. 

The Texans kick off at noon Sunday in Chicago. 

