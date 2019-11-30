Houston Texans Add Eddie Vanderdoes to the 53-Man Roster Ahead of the Sunday Night Matchup With the Patriots

The Houston Texans have signed nose tackle Eddie Vanderdoes to their 53-man roster after placing offensive tackle Tytus Howard on the injured reserve. The Texans are set to face the New England Patriots on Sunday and they have already ruled out defensive tackle Carlos Watkins with a hamstring injury.

Vanderdoes helps the depth of the Texans' defensive line due to Watkins being ruled out.

The Oakland Raiders drafted Vanderdoes in the 3rd round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He spent three seasons with the Raiders before being released from the team. In the second finale of the 2017 season, Vanderdoes tore his ACL, which put him on the PUP list entering the 2018 season. He never recovered, and he was never activated from the PUP list ending his 2018 season without seeing any playing time.

Current Texans outside linebacker coach John Pagano was the Raiders defensive coordinator in 2017 when the Raiders drafted Vanderdoes.