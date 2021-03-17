Texans Add Mitchell To New Look Defense: Analysis

In Nick Caserio's latest move in rejuvenating the Houston Texans' defense, cornerback Terrance Mitchell joins to give the team competition at cornerback.

As the 2021 Houston Texans defense continues to take shape, it's safe to say that defensive coordinator Lovie Smith will have a plethora of new faces to work with. And the latest to join this replenished unit is cornerback Terrance Mitchell.

READ MORE: NFL Free Agency Tracker: Texans Bulk Up At Cornerback

The former Cleveland Browns starter has reportedly signed a two-year deal worth $7.5 million, after finishing the 2020 campaign with 16 starts for the first time in his NFL career.

In fact, last season was one to remember for the former Oregon Duck, recording 13 defended passes and 65 combined tackles on the year, and has allowed just a 58.6% completion rate, lower than any of Houston's starting defensive backs in 2020.

READ MORE: Life Without Watson? Tyrod To Texans: Analysis

And according to SI's Pete Smith, Mitchell left quite an impression on the Browns in recent years.

"Mitchell consistently left everything he had out on the field and while he was never a great corner, he was certainly a respected player both by teammates and fans," said Smith.

"In 2020, Mitchell appeared in every game, the one corner the Browns had that was able to do it. He was the lynchpin holding the group together as players were rotating in and out of the lineup."

A seventh-round pick with the Dallas Cowboys in 2014, Mitchell is no stranger to Houston having spent just shy of three months with the Texans prior to the 2016 campaign before being cut.

Focusing on the future, Mitchell will be battling newly re-signed cornerback Vernon Hargreaves for a starting role opposite Bradley Roby in the Texans secondary, with Justin Reid and Lonnie Johnson expected to return at free and strong safety respectively.

This is just the latest move in a string of defensive renovations being undertaken by Caserio, who has already acquired the likes of Shaq Lawson, Maliek Collins, and Christian Kirksey among others.

CONTINUE READING: Texans Add True Cover LB In Kevin Pierre-Louis: Analysis