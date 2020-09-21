SI.com
Texans Transactions: Pro Bowl Returner Joins Practice Squad

Anthony R Wood

As we enter Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season, the Houston Texans continue to rejuvenate their roster with a former second-round pick and a former Pro Bowl returner joining the practice squad.

Wide receivers Dwayne Harris and Devin Smith have both been signed with fellow wideout Tyler Simmons making way by being released. Running back C.J. Prosise is also returning to the P-squad and off the regular roster.

Both Harris and Smith entered the league via the draft and the Dallas Cowboys. Harris has been in the league since 2011 and the 33-year-old former Pro Bowler is known primarily as a return specialist.

The veteran spent the last two seasons in Oakland with the Raiders where he recorded 1,113 return yards in total. This could be a sign that the Texans are looking to upgrade their return game, with DeAndre Carter their current starter at the position.

Carter has averaged 9.8 yards per punt return and 22.4 on kick returns in his career to date, both below Harris' career averages.

Meanwhile, former second-round pick Smith has been tormented by injuries throughout his professional career. As a result, he only has 18 NFL appearances and 248 receiving yards to his name since 2015. 

A former Ohio State track and field athlete, Smith was described by SI as "the most dangerous deep threat in college football last season" prior to the 2015 combine.

Perhaps a stint on Houston's practice squad and being gently eased back into the fold is what the former Buckeye needs to work his way back onto an active roster. And then of course there is always the issue of "churning the bottom of the roster,'' a philosophy especially worthy with Houston's 0-2 start.

'What, Me Worry?' (Yes, If You're The 0-2 Houston Texans, You Worry)

Texans Week 2: The Good, The Bad, And The Very Ugly

The Baltimore Ravens delivered the Houston Texans their second consecutive loss of the season to their doorstep in what was a disjointed performance.

Texans J.J. Watt On 'Selfish' Ross Blacklock Ejection

Houston Texans five-time All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt discusses rookie defensive tackle Ross Blacklock's 'selfish' ejection.

Texans Lose: Back To The Drawing Board

The Houston Texans Could Not Have Asked For A Tougher Schedule To Start The Season, But They Are Capable Of Much More Than They Have Shown Thus Far

Baltimore Ravens Shred Texans, 33-16, Sending Houston Into 0-2 NFL Hole

Texans Inactives: Six Listed For Week 2 vs Ravens

The Houston Texans have listed their six inactive for Sunday's game hosting the Baltimore Ravens and there are a couple of surprises.

'Game-Wrecker': The Baltimore Ravens Enter Today's NFL Week 2 Matchup Against The Houston Texans Wary Of J.J. Watt

5 Texans To Watch For In Week 2 Vs. Ravens

Houston will be looking to bounce back from a Week 1 loss as they host the Baltimore Ravens and here are SI's five Texans to watch.

Roster Move: Texans Activate RB Prosise

Ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, the Houston Texans have activated former Seattle Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise.

Texans & AFC South: Who Are The Impact Newcomers?

Houston Texans & AFC South: Who Are Each Teams' Impact Newcomers Going Into NFL Week 2?

