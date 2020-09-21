Texans Transactions: Pro Bowl Returner Joins Practice Squad

As we enter Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season, the Houston Texans continue to rejuvenate their roster with a former second-round pick and a former Pro Bowl returner joining the practice squad.

Wide receivers Dwayne Harris and Devin Smith have both been signed with fellow wideout Tyler Simmons making way by being released. Running back C.J. Prosise is also returning to the P-squad and off the regular roster.

Both Harris and Smith entered the league via the draft and the Dallas Cowboys. Harris has been in the league since 2011 and the 33-year-old former Pro Bowler is known primarily as a return specialist.

The veteran spent the last two seasons in Oakland with the Raiders where he recorded 1,113 return yards in total. This could be a sign that the Texans are looking to upgrade their return game, with DeAndre Carter their current starter at the position.

READ MORE: Ravens Shred Texans, 33-16 - Sports Illustrated

READ MORE: Texans Week 2: The Good, The Bad, And The Very Ugly

Carter has averaged 9.8 yards per punt return and 22.4 on kick returns in his career to date, both below Harris' career averages.

Meanwhile, former second-round pick Smith has been tormented by injuries throughout his professional career. As a result, he only has 18 NFL appearances and 248 receiving yards to his name since 2015.

A former Ohio State track and field athlete, Smith was described by SI as "the most dangerous deep threat in college football last season" prior to the 2015 combine.

Perhaps a stint on Houston's practice squad and being gently eased back into the fold is what the former Buckeye needs to work his way back onto an active roster. And then of course there is always the issue of "churning the bottom of the roster,'' a philosophy especially worthy with Houston's 0-2 start.