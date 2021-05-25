Texans To Allow Fans To Attend Training Camp

There are plans in place to allow fans to return to training camp in person in some capacity this year.

As the COVID-19 pandemic begins to loosen its grip on the NFL, there is good news on the horizon for Houston Texans fans.

Training camp is set to start on July 29, two days after 29 of their competitors will be beginning. And for the first time since the pandemic began, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero there are "plans for league-wide practices and fan events Saturday, July 31."

This is the latest step forward to normalcy after Texans owner and CEO Cal McNair recently stated that they plan on allowing full attendance this upcoming season.

"We’re going as if it’s going to be a full stadium," said McNair.

This falls in line with another statement by Pelissero on Tuesday, as he said that "30 of 32 clubs have approval to safely open at 100% capacity before the 2021 preseason begins," with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos the exceptions.

Whether the public will be required to wear masks has yet to be made public by the team. However, the Texas mask mandate was lifted on March 10, which means masks may not be a requirement to enter the facility.

Regardless of how many fans are ultimately able to attend practices this summer, the very fact that they will be there at all is a step in the right direction.

