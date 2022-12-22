Alternate Pro Bowl Selection Is Testament To Texans RB Dameon Pierce

Despite being named a Pro Bowl alternate, the honor is a testament to Dameon Pierce's production as a rookie for the Houston Texans.

HOUSTON — Dameon Pierce's season is over due to a foot injury he sustained during the Houston Texans' Week 14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. But there is a small chance that the rookie running back from Florida could return to the field one last time.

Pierce was one of four alternates named to the 2023 Pro Bowl. He could end up representing the AFC due to injuries or withdrawals from running backs Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry or Josh Jacobs.

It's a long shot that Pierce will see the field at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 5. But the honor is a testament to Pierce's production during his rookie campaign.

"He had an outstanding year," coach Lovie Smith said. "Anytime you are a rookie, and you get playing time, is saying an awful lot. To be one of the best running backs in football during that rookie year says even more."

Before his injury, Pierce had rushed for a game-high 78 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys.

His performance marked the fourth time this season he finished with 75 yards or more on the ground and a touchdown. He became the first running back in Texans history to achieve the feat since Arian Foster, who had five in 2014.

Pierce has rushed for 939 yards on 220 carries through the first 13 games of his career. Pierce's best game came during the Texans' 29-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He rushed for a career-best 131 yards on 27 carries.

"He was everything we’d hoped and wanted him to be," Smith said. "Just excited about his future. He’ll eventually get well and be back in the backfield for us, being our starting tailback."

Other Texans players named as Pro Bowl alternates are Ka’imi Fairbairn, Jerry Hughes and Cameron Johnston. Offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil has been named a starter for the 2023 Pro Bowl.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.