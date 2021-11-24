Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Houston Texans Legend Andre Johnson Advances in Bid for Hall of Fame

    Andre Johnson is the only member of the Houston Texans' Ring of Honor
    Author:

    HOUSTON -- Retired Houston Texans Pro Bowl wide receiver Andre Johnson is among 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022, along with former Texans and New England Patriots Pro Bowl nose tackle Vince Wilfork.

    The Hall of Fame names its 15 finalists in December before final balloting for the inductees is announced prior to Super Bowl LVI.

    Johnson, 40, is joined by former Oilers and Titans running back Eddie George, as a first-time semifinalist, along with Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith, DeMarcus Ware and Devin Hester.

    The other semifinalists include Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Zach Thomas, Fred Taylor, Ricky Watters, Reggie Wayne, Torry Holt, Hines Ward, Tony Boselli, Willie Anderson, Eric Allen, Ronde Barber, LeRoy Butler, Darren Woodson, Patrick Willis, Jared Allen, Bryce Young and Steve Tasker.

    Recommended Articles

    Texans-Phillip clutch Lindsay
    Play

    Dolphins Claim RB Off Waivers from Texans

    “We’re top-heavy right there with guys,” Culley says. “We just felt like it was best for us and for Phillip for us to make the move.”

    15 minutes ago
    Andre-Johnson
    Play

    Andre Johnson Gets Hall of Fame News

    Andre Johnson is the only member of the Texans' Ring of Honor

    51 minutes ago
    USATSI_16929551
    Play

    Why'd Texans Cut Pro Bowl RB?

    With the lack of production and other names improving, the Texans elected to release two-time 1,000-yard runner Phillip Lindsay

    2 hours ago

    Johnson was named to seven Pro Bowls and is the only player in the Texans' Ring of Honor. He leads the franchise in every major receiving category, and finished his career with 1,012 receptions, 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns.

    The former first-round draft pick from Miami, selected by the Texans third overall in 2003, ranks 11th all-time in the NFL in receiving yards and catches.

    He was named All-Pro five times.

    Texans-Phillip clutch Lindsay
    News

    Dolphins Claim RB Off Waivers from Texans

    15 minutes ago
    Andre-Johnson
    News

    Andre Johnson Gets Hall of Fame News

    51 minutes ago
    USATSI_16929551
    News

    Why'd Texans Cut Pro Bowl RB?

    2 hours ago
    Zach Wilson
    News

    How Will Texans Stop Jets' Rookie QB?

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17208714
    News

    Sparkling Success: Texans' Upset Fueled By Clean Football

    21 hours ago
    Zach Wilson
    News

    Jets Rookie QB To Start vs. Texans?

    22 hours ago
    NFL
    News

    Houston Texans Offseason Wish List: Find No. 1 RB

    Nov 23, 2021
    clutch parcells
    News

    Inside David Culley's Relationship With Bill Parcells

    Nov 23, 2021