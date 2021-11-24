Andre Johnson Gets Hall of Fame News

Andre Johnson is the only member of the Houston Texans' Ring of Honor

HOUSTON -- Retired Houston Texans Pro Bowl wide receiver Andre Johnson is among 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022, along with former Texans and New England Patriots Pro Bowl nose tackle Vince Wilfork.

The Hall of Fame names its 15 finalists in December before final balloting for the inductees is announced prior to Super Bowl LVI.

Johnson, 40, is joined by former Oilers and Titans running back Eddie George, as a first-time semifinalist, along with Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith, DeMarcus Ware and Devin Hester.

The other semifinalists include Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Zach Thomas, Fred Taylor, Ricky Watters, Reggie Wayne, Torry Holt, Hines Ward, Tony Boselli, Willie Anderson, Eric Allen, Ronde Barber, LeRoy Butler, Darren Woodson, Patrick Willis, Jared Allen, Bryce Young and Steve Tasker.

Johnson was named to seven Pro Bowls and is the only player in the Texans' Ring of Honor. He leads the franchise in every major receiving category, and finished his career with 1,012 receptions, 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns.

The former first-round draft pick from Miami, selected by the Texans third overall in 2003, ranks 11th all-time in the NFL in receiving yards and catches.

He was named All-Pro five times.