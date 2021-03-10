Texans Announce Coaching Staff; Who Gets Bigger Roles?

Romeo Crennel is back while Lovie Smith and Pep Hamilton are set for increased roles in the finalized Houston Texans coaching lineup.

The post-Bill O'Brien era Houston Texans are ready to go, with the team having announced their full coaching lineup on Wednesday.

Led by general manager Nick Caserio and head coach David Culley, the 2021 Texans coaching staff is vastly different from last season, with just a few names remaining in the building.

Coach Position 2020 Employer Romeo Crennel Senior Advisor For Football Performance Houston Texans Tim Kelly Offensive Coordinator Houston Texans Lovie Smith Defensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach Illinois Frank Ross Special Teams Coordinator Indianapolis Colts Sean Baker Assistant Special Teams Youngstown/LSU Pep Hamilton Quarterbacks/Passing Game Coordinator LA Chargers Danny Barrett Running Backs Houston Texans Andy Bischoff Tight Ends Baltimore Ravens Robert Prince Wide Receivers Detroit Lions James Campen Offensive Line LA Chargers Ilir Emini Defensive Assistant Illinois Greg Jackson Safeties Dallas Cowboys Bobby King Defensive Line Houston Texans Robert Kugler Assistant Offensive Line/Offensive Assistant App State Ben McDaniels Assistant Wide Receivers/Offensive Assistant Michigan DeNarius McGhee Offensive Assistant Houston Texans Allen Smith Assistant Defensive Line/Defensive Assistant Wofford Miles Smith Linebackers Illinois Dino Vasso Cornerbacks Philadelphia Eagles

While the majority of these hires have been known for some time, a few of their official titles were uncertain.

Lovie Smith being named assistant head coach is somewhat of a surprise but, on the surface is a smart move. A coach with his experience as a head coach will be invaluable to rookie head coach Culley.

Also, the decision to retain last season's interim head coach Crennel is a move that had not been foreseen. That being said, again it makes sense given the amount of experience and respect he will bring, not to mention the knowledge he already has of the team and their roster.

Another somewhat unexpected announcement is that of Hamilton becoming passing game coordinator. Given the excellent work he has done with quarterbacks such as Andrew Luck and Justin Herbert over the years, seeing his influence not only on the quarterback but also the offensive scheme will be interesting to watch.

Hamilton may well be a name to watch for in OC/HC vacancies in the coming years.

Overall, there is a good mix of youth and experience throughout this coaching staff. On paper, they should be able to stabilize the sinking ship that is the Texans, but only time will tell if that proves to be the case.

