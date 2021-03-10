Texans Announce Coaching Staff; Who Gets Bigger Roles?
The post-Bill O'Brien era Houston Texans are ready to go, with the team having announced their full coaching lineup on Wednesday.
Led by general manager Nick Caserio and head coach David Culley, the 2021 Texans coaching staff is vastly different from last season, with just a few names remaining in the building.
|Coach
|Position
|2020 Employer
Romeo Crennel
Senior Advisor For Football Performance
Houston Texans
Tim Kelly
Offensive Coordinator
Houston Texans
Lovie Smith
Defensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach
Illinois
Frank Ross
Special Teams Coordinator
Indianapolis Colts
Sean Baker
Assistant Special Teams
Youngstown/LSU
Pep Hamilton
Quarterbacks/Passing Game Coordinator
LA Chargers
Danny Barrett
Running Backs
Houston Texans
Andy Bischoff
Tight Ends
Baltimore Ravens
Robert Prince
Wide Receivers
Detroit Lions
James Campen
Offensive Line
LA Chargers
Ilir Emini
Defensive Assistant
Illinois
Greg Jackson
Safeties
Dallas Cowboys
Bobby King
Defensive Line
Houston Texans
Robert Kugler
Assistant Offensive Line/Offensive Assistant
App State
Ben McDaniels
Assistant Wide Receivers/Offensive Assistant
Michigan
DeNarius McGhee
Offensive Assistant
Houston Texans
Allen Smith
Assistant Defensive Line/Defensive Assistant
Wofford
Miles Smith
Linebackers
Illinois
Dino Vasso
Cornerbacks
Philadelphia Eagles
While the majority of these hires have been known for some time, a few of their official titles were uncertain.
Lovie Smith being named assistant head coach is somewhat of a surprise but, on the surface is a smart move. A coach with his experience as a head coach will be invaluable to rookie head coach Culley.
Also, the decision to retain last season's interim head coach Crennel is a move that had not been foreseen. That being said, again it makes sense given the amount of experience and respect he will bring, not to mention the knowledge he already has of the team and their roster.
Another somewhat unexpected announcement is that of Hamilton becoming passing game coordinator. Given the excellent work he has done with quarterbacks such as Andrew Luck and Justin Herbert over the years, seeing his influence not only on the quarterback but also the offensive scheme will be interesting to watch.
Hamilton may well be a name to watch for in OC/HC vacancies in the coming years.
Overall, there is a good mix of youth and experience throughout this coaching staff. On paper, they should be able to stabilize the sinking ship that is the Texans, but only time will tell if that proves to be the case.
