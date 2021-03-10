NewsPodcastsSI.com
Texans Announce Coaching Staff; Who Gets Bigger Roles?

Romeo Crennel is back while Lovie Smith and Pep Hamilton are set for increased roles in the finalized Houston Texans coaching lineup.
The post-Bill O'Brien era Houston Texans are ready to go, with the team having announced their full coaching lineup on Wednesday. 

Led by general manager Nick Caserio and head coach David Culley, the 2021 Texans coaching staff is vastly different from last season, with just a few names remaining in the building.

READ MORE: Is Easterby Key To Texans Acquiring Star DB?

CoachPosition2020 Employer

Romeo Crennel

Senior Advisor For Football Performance

Houston Texans

Tim Kelly

Offensive Coordinator

Houston Texans

Lovie Smith

Defensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach

Illinois

Frank Ross

Special Teams Coordinator

Indianapolis Colts

Sean Baker

Assistant Special Teams

Youngstown/LSU

Pep Hamilton

Quarterbacks/Passing Game Coordinator

LA Chargers

Danny Barrett

Running Backs

Houston Texans

Andy Bischoff

Tight Ends

Baltimore Ravens

Robert Prince

Wide Receivers

Detroit Lions

James Campen

Offensive Line

LA Chargers

Ilir Emini

Defensive Assistant

Illinois

Greg Jackson

Safeties

Dallas Cowboys

Bobby King

Defensive Line

Houston Texans

Robert Kugler

Assistant Offensive Line/Offensive Assistant

App State

Ben McDaniels

Assistant Wide Receivers/Offensive Assistant

Michigan

DeNarius McGhee

Offensive Assistant

Houston Texans

Allen Smith

Assistant Defensive Line/Defensive Assistant

Wofford

Miles Smith

Linebackers

Illinois

Dino Vasso

Cornerbacks

Philadelphia Eagles

While the majority of these hires have been known for some time, a few of their official titles were uncertain. 

Lovie Smith being named assistant head coach is somewhat of a surprise but, on the surface is a smart move. A coach with his experience as a head coach will be invaluable to rookie head coach Culley. 

READ MORE: NFL Tracker: Texans Cut Former Aggie

Also, the decision to retain last season's interim head coach Crennel is a move that had not been foreseen. That being said, again it makes sense given the amount of experience and respect he will bring, not to mention the knowledge he already has of the team and their roster.

Another somewhat unexpected announcement is that of Hamilton becoming passing game coordinator. Given the excellent work he has done with quarterbacks such as Andrew Luck and Justin Herbert over the years, seeing his influence not only on the quarterback but also the offensive scheme will be interesting to watch. 

Hamilton may well be a name to watch for in OC/HC vacancies in the coming years.

Overall, there is a good mix of youth and experience throughout this coaching staff. On paper, they should be able to stabilize the sinking ship that is the Texans, but only time will tell if that proves to be the case.

CONTINUE READING: Will Fuller Hits Free Agency; Did Texans Make the Right Call?

