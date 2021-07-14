Texans Announce Training Camp Schedule: Save the Dates!

Camp will officially begin on Wednesday, July 28 as the Texans take the practice field in preparation for the 2021 NFL season.

The Houston Texans on Wednesday released the key information on their training camp, which will officially begin on Wednesday, July 28 as the Texans take the practice field in preparation for the 2021 NFL season.

Per the Texans: Five training camp practices will be open to season ticket members. That schedule is as follows: Monday, August 2; Tuesday, August 3; Friday, August 6; Saturday, August 7 and Monday, August 9.

All practices will begin at approximately 9 a.m. CT except for the practice on Saturday, August 7, which will begin at 7 p.m. CT. (See below for the full training camp schedule.)

In a new feature this year, the Texans say, public practices will be open exclusively to season ticket members "as a benefit for their support of the Houston Texans.''

Additionally, the general public will also have the opportunity to register for a chance to win limited access to tickets, with that opportunity beginning Friday, July 16 at 6 p.m. at this link.

Per the PR release: "As part of the NFL celebrating a return to football across the league on July 31, the Texans will host a private day for youth football teams from the 2021 Showcase League for ‘Back Together Saturday.’ Additionally, there will be live performances on the Bud Light Stage throughout training camp as well as appearances from TORO, Texans Cheerleaders and the Deep Steel Thunder Band. Fans will be able to watch practices and win exclusive prizes as well as participate in the Fan Zone, Chevron Kids Corner and other interactive Texans games.''

