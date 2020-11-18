The Houston Texans suffered another tough loss in Week 10 at the Cleveland Browns, leaving Ohio soaked to the core after a wet and stormy afternoon with nothing more than a 10-7 loss to show for it.

The key to the eventual loss was Cleveland's sole touchdown drive where just a few plays swung the game in favor of the Browns. However, in a recent podcast, defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver pointed out that it wasn't just the Browns making things hard for Houston's defense.

Let's set the scene.

Cleveland has the ball and it's first-and-ten at their 36-yard line. With 3:33 left in the third quarter, it starts with a five-yard penalty on rookie offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. Now first-and-fifteen, running back Nick Chubb is brought down by defensive end J.J. Watt for no gain, with Chubb brought down again the following play for a three-yard loss thanks to an excellent blitz by cornerback Vernon Hargreaves.

This is where things start to crumble.

On third-and-eighteen with the Texans in zone coverage, quarterback Baker Mayfield hits Rashard Higgins for a 21-yard gain as a miscommunication between Hargreaves and safety Michael Thomas leaves him wide open.

"We weren't able to get off of the field on third-and-eighteen," said Weaver on 'The Coaches Show' podcast. "Baker made some throws in that situation, you know he makes a great throw on third-and-eighteen, we're almost there."

READ MORE: Texans' Jacob Martin Returns After Covid-19 Absence

READ MORE: Should Texans Bench Defensive Starters?

The Texans were able to keep gains to a minimum the next few plays, especially after an offensive holding penalty cost the Browns 10 yards.

However, on third-and-eight on the Houston 49-yard line, Hargreaves is called for pass interference. And it is fair to say Weaver was not pleased with the call.

"You get called for a PI on third-and-nine, and don't know what to tell Vernon to do any differently," said Weaver. "A lot of that to me is the receivers are running into my guys and flopping. I thought he played great."

As a result, the Browns are on Houston's 35-yard line and four plays later they've reached the end zone.

"And then there were a couple of situations there towards the end where we lose the edge, I don't necessarily know that we'd lost the edge so much as my guy was being held," said Weaver. "So I can sit here and I can talk about technique 'we need to do this we need to rip off blocks,' yeah but I also need the game to be called the same both ways."

Coach Weaver has a point here. Offensive holding calls not being made is far from new to the league. Indeed just last week Watt joked on Twitter about how he wasn't getting any calls in his favor despite blatant holding from Jacksonville Jaguars linemen.

In fact, last September, Watt spoke of a specific incident between him and a referee where holding was seen but ignored yet again.

"The ref literally admitted to me that guy held me on one play, and he didn’t throw the flag," said Watt, via the Houston Chronicle.

"I don’t know what I’m supposed to do with that after a play. I look over at the ref and he says, ‘Yes, I saw him hold you, but I didn’t throw the flag.’ “I’ll probably get fined for this and that’s fine, but I don’t know what to do with that. I’m also very confused. I don’t know what to do there. It’s just part of the game. It’s something I’ve dealt with for a long time. I literally looked over at him and he said, ‘I know, I saw it."

READ MORE: Belichick on Easterby: 'Valuable, But Not A Personnel Guy'

READ MORE: The Texans' Good, Bad, And Ugly

Unfortunately, defensive linemen rarely get the holding calls they deserve, and wide receivers have a habit of making the most out of contact and 'flopping.'

The aforementioned Browns drive had a huge influence on the eventual outcome. Ultimately, this was the only drive where the Browns scored any meaningful points and had the calls been fair, the game could well have gone Houston's way.

Yes, the Texans' defense was woeful at times on Sunday and this drive alone was not the sole cause for their loss, neither were the penalties. But, they had a huge part to play and they raise a salient point... When will games be called the same both ways?

Especially when it comes to close call games like Sunday's loss. Referees cannot give receivers and skill position players the benefit of the doubt every time, ignoring the blatant penalties in the box. This offensive-biased refereeing is unintentionally swinging games and making the jobs of defenses harder.