Texans Assistant Coach Out The Door?

Much-maligned Houston Texans offensive line coach Mike Devlin has taken his first step in what figures to be an exit out of NRG Stadium this week with the news that he will be interviewing with the New York Giants.

This comes just days after Houston Chronicle reporter John McClain stated on SportsRadio610 that Devlin will not be returning to the Texans under new management in 2021.

In his six seasons with Houston, the offensive line has in the view of many rapidly deteriorated, with Devlin being accused of showing little to no ability to improve his players. Initially, this was blamed on a lack of talent to work with, which given the turnover of players he had to deal with the first few years is understandable.

But in the past two seasons the Texans have employed one of the league's best left tackles in Laremy Tunsil, a first-round right tackle who was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2019 in Tytus Howard, and in Max Scharping a second-round left guard who we believe deserved to be named an All-Rookie in 2019 also.

Fast-forward to 2020, and the offensive line that had been so heavily-invested in was arguably worse than in their 'transitional' '19 season. Scharping took a step back and was part of a statistical turnstile at the position, while in our view veteran center Nick Martin kept Scharping company in taking a step back from last year.

To put into perspective how poor the results of Devlin's coaching was, here are the sack counts and total rushing yards his lines allowed in his time in Houston, and where they ranked in the league.

Season Sacks Rushing Yards 2020 50 (31st) 1,466 (31st) 2019 49 (25th) 2,009 (9th) 2018 62 (32nd) 2,021 (25th) 2017 54 (31st) 1,842 (14th) 2016 32 (22nd) 1,859 (8th) 2015 36 (16th) 1,731 (15th)

General manager Nick Caserio and head coach David Culley are on the lookout for Devlin's replacement. According to Aaron Wilson of the Chronicle, one name to watch out for is current Baltimore Ravens assistant offensive line coach Richard Angulo.

Given that Culley was Baltimore's assistant head coach for the past two seasons, this connection would make sense.

Angulo, 40, has been coaching for nine years following an NFL career that saw him suit up at tight end for the Rams, Vikings and Jaguars. Following retirement, he spent two years at Trinity International before making the jump to the Ravens as an offensive coaching intern in 2014. Since 2017 he has served in his current role, with the Ravens leading the league in rushing yards and points per game the last two seasons.

In an offseason that has been mired by bad press and feuds surrounding Houston's front office and star quarterback Deshaun Watson, the departure of Devlin and their link with a promising young coach to replace him is a ray of hope in this otherwise dismal time for Texans fans.