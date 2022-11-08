Houston Astros World Series 'Special' to Texans Coach Lovie Smith, Too

Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith would love to hoist a Lombardi Trophy for his team, the fans, and the city.

But right now, his team is not among those considered to be true contenders this year.

Still, Houston believes it is building toward something. And while the Texans do what they can, the city will have to be happy with its World Series-winning baseball team, the Astros.

And while Dusty Baker celebrates his first championship as a major league manager, Smith is likely hoping some of that success of his friend can rub off on the local football team.

"Dusty Baker has been such a great manager for so long. You just kind of just assume that he had won a World Series and led his team multiple times," Smith said. "But for this to be his first one is pretty special. It couldn't happen to a better guy. Excited for our Astros."

Baker has been leading MLB teams since 1993, aking nearly 30 years to get his first title.

In 2004, Baker was in his 12th season as a manager and Smith was in his first as an NFL head coach.

Smith is now in his 12th season as an NFL head coach, back after spending time in the collegiate ranks after being fired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 2015 season.

For certain, Smith, 64, would like to get his Texans a Super Bowl championship to share with the city of Houston before he hits his 30th season leading a professional squad.

And in Baker and the Astros, the Texans at least have a "pretty'' special example to look to.

