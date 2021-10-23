Texans at Cardinals: 'The Storm Will Break,' Says Amendola

    • October 23, 2021
    Texans at Cardinals: 'The Storm Will Break,' Says Returning WR Danny Amendola

    Author:

    GLENDALE, Arizona -- Houston Texans veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola is proclaiming that he's back from a strained hamstring, an injury that prevented him from playing for the past four games.

    Amendola, 35, has been out since getting hurt against the Cleveland Browns. Now, he's returning to the lineup for Sunday's road game against the Arizona Cardinals. (GAMEDAY preview here.)

    "I feel great, ready to go," Amendola said Friday after participating fully in practice this week. "Definitely, I love playing football, obviously, being out there with my teammates. It sucks being out, but it’s part of the game. 

    "I’m back now. So, I’m ready to roll.”

    Since signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract, Amendola has caught six passes on six targets with one touchdown. The Woodlands graduate and former Texas Tech standout has returned punts and kickoffs in the past, including a 13.0 yard punt return average last season for the Detroit Lions.

    The primary returners are expected to be cornerbacks Desmond King and Tremon Smith this week against the Cardinals. (Read more about those plans here.)

    “I’m ready to go,” Amendola said. “I feel great about it. I love doing it, so whatever they need me to do, I’m here for.”

    The 1-5 Texans are on a five-game losing streak, a frustrating start to the NFL season. ... and on Sunday they face a 6-0 Cardinals team featuring a pair of former Houston stars in J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins.

    "The storm will break," Amendola said. "Just put the pedal to the metal."

