Texans at Browns Game In Limbo Due To COVID

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans await word of their game status Sunday in Cleveland as the Browns deal with a positive COVID-19 test.

The Browns announced Friday morning a positive test for one of their players and closed their facility. Cleveland will now undergo extensive contract tracing to determine how many players could miss Sunday's scheduled noon CT game.

If the number is high enough, the game could be moved or perhaps even canceled - though on Friday morning, a league spokesman said they anticipate no change.

The NFL hasn't had to cancel any games so far this season, but there have been plenty of schedule gymnastics to make sure each team plays all 16 games.

The cancellation of a few games could lead to the expansion of the NFL playoffs as the league has discussed this week. The NFL also has contingency plans to play games in an additional week of the regular season pushing the playoffs back one week. If games still couldn't be completed the playoffs could expand.

The Browns are dealing with a situation, not unlike one the Texans dealt with last week. The Texans saw linebacker Jacob Martin test positive and fellow linebackers Whitney Mercilus and Dylan Cole miss the game due to contact tracing.

Games have been adjusted from Sunday to Monday, and even Tuesday, this season due to coronavirus. The Texans could run into a very busy schedule if they were to get moved to Monday or Tuesday. Houston could face a short week ahead of next week's game hosting the Patriots followed by a very short week to play the Lions in Detroit.

A Tuesday contest for the Texans would mean three games in 10 days.

Stay tuned to TexansDaily.com for the latest.