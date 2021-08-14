Texans at Packers Preview: Watching Offensive Rookies

As the Houston Texans prepare to kick off their 2020 preseason against the Green Bay Packers, SI's Texans Daily keeps you up to date with what and who to watch for.

The Houston Texans kick off their 2021 NFL preseason against the Green Bay Packers this weekend with head coach David Culley looking to leave Wisconsin with his first win in charge of the Texans.

Game Facts

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, August 14 at the historic Lambeau Field.

The Texans' record against the Packers is... less than inspiring. They are currently 1-5 in regular-season matchups with their one and only victory coming back in 2008. These two teams last met during the 2020 season which ended in a 20-35 loss against Kyle Shanahan's side at NRG Stadium.

This weekend will be the second time the Packers have hosted Houston in their preseason opener, having also done so in 2019 when Bill O'Brien was at the helm of the Texans.

That game finished 28-26 in favor of Green Bay.

Who To Watch

The Texans look set to be without cornerback Bradley Roby, defensive lineman Charles Omenihu, and tight-end Jordan Akins who are all currently injured - Roby is also on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

Offensive linemen Marcus Cannon and Lane Taylor have yet to feature this camp due to injury, opening the door for Charlie Heck and Justin McCray to impress this preseason.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is also not in play here.

Keep an eye out for the aforementioned Heck, who has been praised this camp. The running backs room is an exciting mix of veterans, and watching how Houston plans to utilize each of them should be interesting.

Without Watson, it will be down to Tyrod Taylor, Jeff Driskel, and Davis Mills to fill in at QB so watch out for each to make their mark.

Rookie tight end Brevin Jordan and wide receiver Nico Collins have both shown plenty of ability this training camp and games like this weeks are a great chance for both to jump up the depth chart.

Meanwhile, Lovie Smith's defense is almost unrecognizable after this offseason's rebuild. The likes of Maliek Collins, Christian Kirksey, and Desmond King are all new arrivals and have much to prove.

