Houston Texans Star Considered Retirement After Suspension
Earlier this season during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans star linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was ejected from the game due to a rough hit on quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Following the game, it was reported that Al-Shaair would receive a suspension from the NFL. He ended up getting suspended for three games, which sent him into a very bad place.
A lot of fans and media started calling him a dirty player. Those claims were completely unfounded based on Al-Shaair's track record. He has not been a dirty player throughout his career.
Despite his track record, the NFL decided to make an example of him.
Due to the suspension and all of the negativity that Al-Shaair started being bombarded with, he has now revealed that he actually considered retirement.
"It was hard for me to see myself playing football again," Al-Shaair said. "I really had a moment of, there's no way I can go out and play football again if this is how people that I work with view me."
Thankfully, with the support of his teammates and the Texans, Al-Shaair decided to ride out the suspension. He is now set to make his return to the field for Houston.
Al-Shaair is going to be a major impact player for the Texans in the playoffs as well. He has become a leader for Houston and has played very well within the defense.
In 10 games this season, Al-Shaair has racked up 68 total tackles to go along with two sacks, two forced fumbles, and four defended passes.
Back in 2023, Al-Shaair showcased some of his full potential. In that season, he totaled 163 tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery, and four defended passes. Clearly, he has become a tackling machine.
All of that being said, the suspension is over and Al-Shaair can get back to focusing on playing football. The outside noise has quieted and the Texans' linebacker seems to have found his peace again.
Hopefully, he can let his play do the talking and continue being the high-impact player that he was before the suspension. It's a shame that things went the way they did, but the dark times have passed and now Al-Shaair has a chance to help lead Houston on a playoff run.