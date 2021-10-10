Houston Texans, Baby! WR Chris Conley Celebrates Fatherhood

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran wide receiver Chris Conley and his wife, Brianna, are celebrating a new arrival to their family roster.

They had their first child, a daughter they named Calani Myles, this week.

"She's perfect," Conley said.

Conley returned to practice Friday after missing two days to be wife. He hasn't gotten a lot of sleep, but is a happy man.

“My daughter was born, and I’ve been dealing with that and I’m super excited about that," Conley said. "I’ve been spending some time with her and her mom, and about to go and see them right now. Yeah, I’m excited. Tired, but it’s all worth it.”

The Texans are coming off of a 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the most lopsided margin of defeat in franchise history.

It was a low point for a 1-3 team that's on a three-game losing streak and adapting to a rookie quarterback in Davis Mills who's coming off a four-interception debacle against the Bills.

“I think ultimately we have to help a young quarterback, make him comfortable making the calls, making sure that we’re on the same page with him," Conley said. "Communication is huge, and I think that’s an area that we can stand to improve. It’s something that we’ve been working on. We’ve been in some loud environments that Davis has had to play in. This last one was pretty loud and it was raining. When you’re in an adverse situation, you have to do everything that you can to help young players

and make them feel comfortable. If we can communicate and make sure that everyone is on the same page, I think that will be fun.”

Conley has been primarily utilized as an extra blocker this season. He has three catches for 40 yards on six targets. He has no catches the past two game as he's been targeted once each game.

“I feel really confident just in my ability to block," Conley said. "I like to be a guy who can help the team whatever way that they need to be helped. In my mind, I think I’m the best blocking receiver in the league. If they need me to get in there and block a bigger body or to open up a hole for somebody, I can do it.”

