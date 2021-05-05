Houston Texans Battle Looming At WR; UDFA Signings

The Houston Texans' decision to focus on offense in undrafted free agency, seems to point toward a level of uncertainty surrounding an entire position group.

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio's approach to roster building has been a breath of fresh air.

Caserio, the former New England Patriots director of player personnel, used his first-ever few months in the big chair to first focus on rebuilding via free agency, seemingly in order to then focus the Houston efforts during last week's NFL Draft on selecting by value rather than what outsiders deem as positions of need.

And following the draft with few spots remaining on the roster, the Texans opted to keep their undrafted free agent class small.

READ MORE: Can This High-IQ Texans Rookie Be A Team Leader?

To date, the Texans have signed just four undrafted free agents, with the team clearly opting to center their attention on one side of the game.

- Damon Hazelton, receiver, Missouri

- Marlon Williams, receiver, Central Florida

- Carson Green, tackle, Texas A&M

- Ryan McCollum, center, Texas A&M

The decision to sign two wide receivers was a surprising one. ... Reason being that not only had the Texans drafted receiver Nico Collins in the third round this year, but in total, the Texans now have 12 receivers on the roster.

That being said, looking back to Caserio's comments on undrafted free agency last Saturday, perhaps this is a sign that virtually nobody is a shoo-in for a roster spot at the pass-catching spots.

"The undrafted process is a little bit more position specific just relative to what your needs are because a lot of those players you're looking to add for depth or whatever the case may be," said Caserio.

Meanwhile, with uncertainty surrounding who will make the roster at center, McCollum will be an interesting player to watch in training camp. And his college teammate Green will have to fight hard for a roster spot given the number of new players Caserio has already brought in on the offensive line this offseason.

In the past, the Texans have had some degree of success with undrafted free agents, most notably with Arian Foster and Jon Weeks. This time around, it's a dart throw ... but the new GM clearly has a plan to find his way to the bullseye.

CONTINUE READING: More Texans Trades? GM Caserio Post-Draft: Still Room To Deal