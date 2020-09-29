SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans Beef Up D-Line, Add Ex 1st-Round Pick

Mike Fisher

The Houston Texans are adding veteran depth to their defensive line via the practice squad with the addition of two vets, one a former NFL first-round draft pick.

Corey Lieget, the No. 18 overall pick in 2011, reportedly spurned several other offers to join the Texans and will be joined on the practice squad by another D-lineman, Ryan Glasgow, a former fourth-round pick.

Liuget, 30, has played in 108 career NFL games and led the San Diego Chargers defensive line in sacks (seven), tackles (61), tackles for loss (15) and passes defended (nine) in 2012.

The 6-2, 300-pound Liuget signed a five-year, $58.5 million extension with the Chargers in 2015. In 2019 he played for both the Oakland Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Glasgow, 27, is 6-3 and 300 pounds, was a Bengals fourth-round pick in 2017. He is one of three brothers (Graham plays in Denver, Jordan in Indianapolis) playing in the NFL.

The Texans also promoted running back C.J. Prosise from the practice squad to the roster and placed safety A.J. Moore Jr. on injured reserve after sustaining an injury in Week 3's 28-21 loss at Pittsburgh.

READ MORE: Breaking: Earl Thomas Is 'Likely Signing' With Houston Texans

READ MORE: Second-Half Shutout: Time For 0-3 Texans To Make A Change?

Glasgow and Liuget could add some beef to a Texans D-line that on Sunday saw prized rookie defensive tackle Ross Blacklock inactive as Houston allowed 169 rushing yards as part of its 0-3 start.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Houston's Wade Phillips - 'Son of Bum' - Wants Back In NFL

Ex NFL Head Coach Wade Phillips - Living In Houston And Consulting High Schools - Wants Back in the League

Mike Fisher

by

AlTruckee

Texans Week 3 Trade Result? Underused & Not Used

The Houston Texans Week 3 Trade Result In Pittsburgh? One Guy Is Underused And The Other Is Not Used

Mike Fisher

by

kurtkill

How Earl Thomas Would Boost The Texans

After working him out on Monday, where would safety Earl Thomas fit within this Houston Texans defense?

Anthony R Wood

Breaking: Earl Thomas Is 'Likely Signing' With Houston Texans

Breaking: Seven-Time Pro Bowl Safety Earl Thomas - Despite His Baggage - Is 'Likely Signing' With Houston Texans

Mike Fisher

Houston At Home: NRG Stadium To Host Texans Fans For NFL Week 4

The Houstons Texans announce the number of fans allowed at NRG Stadium as they get ready to take on the Minnesota Vikings in their home field on Sunday.

jadateague

How to Watch: Texans at Steelers

The Houston Texans Hit The Road On Sunday For Another Tough Test When They Head To Pittsburgh To Take On The Steelers

Matt Galatzan

Texans Inactives: Blacklock Out after Week 2 Ejection

Among the Houston Texans' inactive players against the Pittsburgh Steelers are all three of their highest draft picks from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Anthony R Wood

by

AlTruckee

Second-Half Shutout: Is It Time For The Texans To Make A Change?

After the Houston Texans struggled to find their rhythm on offense yet again, is it time for Bill O'Brien to bring in some changes?

Anthony R Wood

Texans Crumble in 4th, Fall to Steelers 28-21

The Houston Texans Snatched Defeat From The Jaws of Victory On Sunday, Making Critical Mistakes Down The Stretch Before Falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-21

Matt Galatzan

Texans & AFC South: What Are The Early Trends?

NFL Week 3 - Houston Texans & AFC South: What Are The Early Trends?

Mike Fisher

by

DizzyEdge