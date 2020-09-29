Texans Beef Up D-Line, Add Ex 1st-Round Pick

The Houston Texans are adding veteran depth to their defensive line via the practice squad with the addition of two vets, one a former NFL first-round draft pick.

Corey Lieget, the No. 18 overall pick in 2011, reportedly spurned several other offers to join the Texans and will be joined on the practice squad by another D-lineman, Ryan Glasgow, a former fourth-round pick.

Liuget, 30, has played in 108 career NFL games and led the San Diego Chargers defensive line in sacks (seven), tackles (61), tackles for loss (15) and passes defended (nine) in 2012.

The 6-2, 300-pound Liuget signed a five-year, $58.5 million extension with the Chargers in 2015. In 2019 he played for both the Oakland Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Glasgow, 27, is 6-3 and 300 pounds, was a Bengals fourth-round pick in 2017. He is one of three brothers (Graham plays in Denver, Jordan in Indianapolis) playing in the NFL.

The Texans also promoted running back C.J. Prosise from the practice squad to the roster and placed safety A.J. Moore Jr. on injured reserve after sustaining an injury in Week 3's 28-21 loss at Pittsburgh.

Glasgow and Liuget could add some beef to a Texans D-line that on Sunday saw prized rookie defensive tackle Ross Blacklock inactive as Houston allowed 169 rushing yards as part of its 0-3 start.