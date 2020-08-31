SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeHouston TexansNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans Begin 'DTS' ‘Chipping Away’ To 53 With Roster Moves

Mike Fisher

Houston Texans coach/GM Bill O'Brien is "still in training camp mode'' as opposed to focusing completely on Week 1's test at Kansas City. And part of "training camp mode'' is this week's roster cutdown to 53.

"We probably will start chipping away at that,'' O'Brien says. "The whole league has to get down to 53 by Saturday. We'll probably use all of that time. We'll begin to start chipping away here.''

Before the "chipping'' transactions comes a "building'' one: The four-year, $58-million contract extension for linebacker Zach Cunningham.

READ MORE: Houston Locks Up Zack Cunningham

"All of us (coaches in the NFL) talk about culture, and culture is defined by the people in the culture,'' O'Brien says. "'DTS' - 'dependable, tough and smart - and that's what Zach is. And he's a really good player. ... We were very happy to get something done.''

Adds Cunningham via a statement: "I'm incredibly proud and excited to remain a Houston Texan for years to come.''

Other summer Texans aren't going to share that same fate, however. Roster moves to begin the week:

*Tight end Dylan Stapleton sustained a small fracture in his shoulder while diving for a pass, per a report from Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, who suggests a release and an injury settlement is forthcoming.

*Third-string QB Alex McGough is heading out the door, per Wilson. 

*Defensive lineman Albert Huggins is being released, per Wilson, who calls him "a prime candidate to join the (Texans) practice squad'' should he go unclaimed.

*The Carolina Panthers have released LB Andre Smith, per NFL Network, causing our Anthony Wood to speculate that Smith - a core special-teamer in Carolina - might be a good fit with O'Brien's club.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Lock Down Zach Cunningham: 4-Year, $58M Extension

Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham will enter his fourth-year in the NFL as one of the highest-paid linebackers in the league.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Foe Jags Trade Away A Weapon In Yannick Ngakoue

The Rest Of The AFC South Seems To Be Building Up, But The Houston Texans Foe In Jacksonville Just Stripped Down (Again) With Its Trade Away Of Yannick Ngakoue

Mike Fisher

The Houston Texans Foundation Donates $25,000 Towards Hurricane Laura Relief

The Houston Texans Foundation is donating $25,000 to the United Way of Orange County To Help Rebuild After Hurricane Laura

Mike Fisher

The Top 3 Young Players Most Impressing Texans Coaches

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien has named three-youngsters who have impressed him ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

Anthony R Wood

Teague's Take: Are The Titans Catching Up With The Texans?

Teague's Take: Former NFL Standout Turned Analyst George Teague Wonders - Are The Tennessee Titans Catching Up With The Houston Texans?

Mike Fisher

'No Vacancies': Houston Texans Lineup, Roster Mostly Set, Says McClain

'No Vacancies': The Houston Texans Lineup And Roster? Mostly Set, Projects Columnist John McClain

Mike Fisher

Texans Injury Update: How 'Minor' Is Keke Coutee Issue?

Houston Texans Injury Update: How 'Minor' Is Keke Coutee Foot Issue?

Mike Fisher

Texans Scrimmage Notebook: The Good (Watson) & Not So Good

The Houston Texans hit the field for the first competitive scrimmage on Thursday night, affording the players their first opportunity to face each other with fulls pads and intensity so far in camp.

Matt Galatzan

Texans To Go Ahead With Thursday Scrimmage As Planned

The Houston Texans Have Decided to Proceed With Their Thursday Evening Scrimmage As Planned

Mike Fisher

AFC South: The Top WR Targets For Texans - And The Rest

Inside the AFC South: Projecting The Top Pass-Catching Targets For The Houston Texans - And Their Divisional Competition

Mike Fisher