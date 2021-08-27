Texans Fun: Who Could Play Both Ways?

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid has his say on who is the best two-way player on their roster...

Once you reach the pros, playing both ways - on offense and on defense - is a rarity.

Not that such a fact will stop some dreaming, including Houston Texans safety Justin Reid, who says he'd love to one day be the team's kicker.

"I hope I never have to in the sense that Ka'imi (Fairbairn) is always there, because he's clearly the best kicker on the team," Reid said. "But it would be a dream of mine to actually kick an extra point."

While Reid may dream of a shot at being a specialist some day, he doesn't appear to believe he's the best two-way player on the team.

"Speaking with how Desmond (King II) has been returning each ball he caught for about 25-plus, I say he'll be a mean slot receiver, too, if they put him on the offensive side of the ball," Reid said.

King has impressed both on defense and special teams this preseason, particularly in his aforementioned returning role.

Against the Green Bay Packers, King's only punt return went for 43 yards, while he returned a kick and punt against the Dallas Cowboys last week for 29 and 24 yards respectively..

Considering that presumed starting return specialist, wide receiver Andre Roberts, averaged 9.9 yards per punt return and 30 yards per kick return last season, King's numbers have been eye-catching.

But let's be honest... his importance on defense is too great and he'd likely get the same response as Reid did when lobbying to give it a try: "They humor me a little bit and say, ‘Maybe one day.'"

Maybe don't add King as a fantasy receiver just yet. And maybe don't expect Reid's foot to score any Texans points.

