'This Is Bulls--t': Texans Star in Wake of Ingram Trade

Brandin Cooks is far from happy as Mark Ingram is traded.

HOUSTON -- Tell us how you really feel, Brandin Cooks.

The Houston Texans officially agreed to terms that would send running back Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for what TexansDaily.com sources say can be expected to be later round picks.

Cooks is unhappy. Given that he's close friends with Ingram, it can be assumed that the trade is the source of his unhappiness.

"This is bullshit,'' Cooks wrote on Twitter in the wake of the trade. "Such a joke.''

Ingram, who signed a one-year deal worth a max value of $3 million this offseason, began his career with the Saints when drafted 28th overall in 2011. He led the team in rushing with 294 yards and a touchdown on 92 carries.

The trade leaves many in and around the organization stunned, but perhaps none more than Cooks, another team player who is viewed inside the locker room as a leader. He is now venting his frustration, maybe in part at the Texans "plan" to rebuild while remaining competitive.

Cooks is another name that continues to be swirling around the trade rumor mill thanks to his consistency. Another former Saints first-round draft selection, the 28-year-old target has played for four teams since leaving Oregon State in 2014.

On each roster, he recorded at least one 1,000-yard season. Last year with the Texans, Cooks took over the role of DeAndre Hopkins as the new No. 1 weapon, leading the team with 81 catches for 1,150 yards and six touchdowns.

Ingram was the first name on the move. Will Cooks be next?

The Texans have viewed Cooks a building block for the team's future, and a veteran to help out the young receivers. He also leads the team in receptions (45), receiving yards (502) and is tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns with one score.

Unlike Ingram, Cooks would garner more on the trade market. Teams looking to solidify their receiving rooms will always be interested in adding a five-time 1,000-yard receiver. However, what is the asking price?

Sources have suggested to us that the Texans might listen to the idea of a second-round pick.

Depending on what the offer is, Texans general manager Nick Caserio has options. Should the team be able to garner a high enough asking price, Cooks could be on the move to a contender. If not, he likely will remain in Houston through the season's end as either rookie QB Davis Mills or veteran Tyrod Taylor's go-to target.

The frustration of a player of Cooks' status may speak volumes here. A rule of coaching, as first-year boss David Culley knows: lose the locker room, lose the team.

It would not be out of line to wonder if Cooks might be the voice for how Houston's locker room feels following Wednesday's news.