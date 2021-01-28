Texans BREAKING: Plan To Hire David Culley As New Coach

The Houston Texans have reportedly found their next head coach in current Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach and wide receivers coach David Culley,

The Tennessee native and former Vanderbilt quarterback—the first Black QB in Commodores history—was one of only two candidates to have been interviewed twice by general manager Nick Caserio. Buffalo defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Leslie Frazier was interviewed on Tuesday, followed by Culley on Wednesday.

The Houston Chronicle's John McClain and Aaron Wilson both hinted at Culley being the favorite on Wednesday after Culley remained in Houston after his scheduled interview to extend his discussions with Caserio.

Culley, 65, has coached in the NFL since 1994 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills. Throughout that span, he has never served as a coordinator or head coach but specialized in coaching offensive skill positions. However, he was the assistant head coach to Andy Reid in Kansas City from 2013-2016.

Culley becomes the first Black head coach hired of seven this season, and the second minority along with new Jets coach Robert Saleh.

The Texans fired Bill O'Brien as head coach and general manager after starting the 2020 season 0-4. Romeo Crennel ultimately went 4-8 as interim head coach, before an already tumultuous season worsened in recent weeks with reports that franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson is frustrated with the organization and may want out.

Perhaps Culley can be the calming presence this team needs in the locker room to get all 53 guys on the same page once again. Working with Watson will be the start of that, and should be aided by the Houston plan to retain Tim Kelly, a Watson confidante, as the offensive coordinator.

