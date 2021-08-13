Texans Place Two Starters On COVID List

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Texans Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, right tackle Tytus Howard and backup tackle Roderick Johnson were placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list.

One player tested positive.

The other two players were deemed to be high risk close contacts.

With the positive testing, this now makes three starters all on the COVID-19 list prior to Saturday's preseason opener. On Wednesday, it was reported that starting cornerback Bradley Roby also tested positive.

"He's been on the COVID list and he's doing fine," Texans head coach David Culley said Thursday morning. "He hasn't had any serious serious symptoms basically, but it affects guys differently."

The Texans are traveling to Wisconsin for their Saturday night NFL preseason opener. Tunsil, Howard and Johnson being moved means that trio will not play against the Green Bay Packers.

Since joining Houston via trade from the Miami Dolphins, Tunsil has started in 28 games at left tackle for the Texans in the past two seasons. Howard, who was drafted in No. 23 overall in 2019, has started 22 games, including 14 last season at right tackle.

This offseason, Howard has moved around the offensive line, playing left tackle, right tackle, and both guard spots to help stabilize the offensive line under new offensive line coach James Campen.

Johnson, who joined the squad in 2018, has been the stable swing tackle for the past three seasons. In April, Johnson agreed to terms to remain in Houston on a one-year deal. He has played in 29 total games and made six starts.

The timetable for the three starters to return has not been determined as of this time.

While the losses of Howard and Tunsil sting for now, neither were expected to play more than a quarter on Saturday evening. The two are starters, meaning they likely would only play a drive or two before calling it a night.

With their departure, this is a chance for the names fighting to make the final 53 earn reps with what could be considered the "first-team" offense. Perhaps the biggest name to watch for will be 2020 draft selection Charlie Heck.

The son of Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line coach Andy Heck, Charlie was drafted in the fourth round out of North Carolina. The Texans have been high on his potential, believing he could earn reps with the starters at right tackle.

"Charlie knew what he needed to do," head coach David Culley said earlier this month. "He's done everything."

Other names to watch for will be recently-acquired Geron Christian Sr., Jordan Steckler and undrafted rookie Carson Green. A former right tackle at Texas A&M, Green is listed as a guard, but likely will see reps on the right side due to the shortage of linemen.

TexansDaily is in Green Bay and will continue to keep you up to date with news surrounding COVID cases prior to Saturday night's kickoff. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT at Lambeau Field.

