Texans Shut Down and Out Against Bills

Houston Texans shutout to Buffalo Bills could prove a valuable learning experience for Davis Mills and their offense

Welcome to NFL reality, Davis Mills.

The Houston Texans' rookie quarterback went up against his toughest opponent yet, and it showed. On a wet day in Buffalo, with the "Bills Mafia" making its presence felt, playing a Super Bowl-caliber defense proved a real wake-up call for Mills.

Forty, zilch. Ouch.

Mills went 11 of 21 for just 87 yards and four - count 'em, four - interceptions.

Granted, Mills wasn't helped by the conditions, nor the inconsistent blocking from his offensive line. But his performance was disappointing regardless.

Mills was bad. But he had lots of "help."

First off, penalties cost the Texans, big. Their offense was flagged six times for 68 yards. Then there was Buffalo's secondary, whose tight and effective man coverage virtually shutdown No. 1 receiver Brandin Cooks and rendered the rest of their receiving corps non-entities for the majority of the game.

The run game was, yet again, unable to establish anything. This imbalance on offense has been clear as day since dual-threat QB Tyrod Taylor's injury forced departure in Week 2.

The predictable max-coverage/inside zone rushing scheme offensive coordinator Tim Kelly has been using so heavily isn't paying off, not helped by the struggling interior blocking from James Campen's offensive line.

Were there any moments of brief hope to cling to? Nope. But if you had to search for a needle of optimism in this disappointing haystack it's that yet again when the offense picked up the pace running a two-minute no-huddle style Mills did find some brief gaps.

Until their final drive when Mills threw it just behind tight end Pharaoh Brown and he let the ball slip through his hands for an interception.

To be blunt, and perhaps a little harsh, the best thing about today's offensive showing is that it's over. Simply put, it's one of the worst losses in franchises history.

However, this should be used by Mills and co. as a valuable learning experience. They played against a tough team in difficult circumstances.

Let's see if they can take what they need from this and lineup against the New England Patriots next week a better team. It will be hard to be worse.

