October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Illnesses Hit Texans Before Blowout Loss To Bills

A series of medical issues impacted Houston all week
Author:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Though it likely wouldn't have made a difference in the blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Houston Texans dealt with a difficult health situation before kickoff Sunday.

Several players were sick this week, including defensive tackle Ross Blacklock testing positive and being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Linebacker Zach Cunningham was also placed on the list as a high-risk close contact.

READ MORE: Texans Shut Down And Out Against The Bills

Cornerback Jimmy Moreland didn’t travel due to an illness and running back Scottie Phillips was ruled out due the stomach bug that impacted the the team and several members of the coaching staff. Rookie linebacker Garret Wallow and cornerback Terrance Mitchell played in the 40-0 loss after dealing with the illness during the week.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16885577
Play

Illnesses Hit Texans Before Blowout Loss To Bills

A series of medical issues impacted Houston all week

1 minute ago
USATSI_16885577
Play

Texans Tumble On Road To Bills: Top 10 Observations

The Texans looked lost near every play against the Buffalo Bills' defense

1 hour ago
Davis Mills
Play

Texans Shut Down and Out Against Bills

Houston Texans shutout to Buffalo Bills could prove a valuable learning experience for Davis Mills and their offense.

2 hours ago

Texans coach David Culley indicated that Cunningham should be cleared to return Tuesday and Blacklock will be sidelined longer.

“Some of that was COVID, some of that was guys had a stomach virus that was kind of going around,” Culley said. “We actually had a couple of coaches with it also. It was just one of those bugs going around, kind of got us down a little bit, but that’s no excuse. That had nothing to do with what happened. We got our butts whipped.”

The Texans dropped to 1-3 after their third consecutive loss. Houston, which has been outscored 95-30 during the skid, returns home next week to face the New England Patriots. 

READ MORE:Ten Observations From Texans Tumbling On Road

USATSI_16885577
News

Illnesses Hit Texans Before Blowout Loss To Bills

1 minute ago
USATSI_16885577
News

Texans Tumble On Road To Bills: Top 10 Observations

1 hour ago
Davis Mills
News

Texans Shut Down and Out Against Bills

2 hours ago
knox tex buf
News

Worst Loss Ever? Texans Crushed

3 hours ago
Jonathan-Greenard-Houston-Texans-2020-6
News

Texans Lose Starting Lineman at Bills

4 hours ago
Texans Bills
News

Halftime: Texans Offensive Offense - A Poor Start

5 hours ago
Texans' Jordan Jenkins
News

Can Active Justin Reid Help Beat Bills?

8 hours ago
Justin Reid
News

Texans Inactives & Injury Updates at Bills

8 hours ago