Illnesses Hit Texans Before Blowout Loss To Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Though it likely wouldn't have made a difference in the blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Houston Texans dealt with a difficult health situation before kickoff Sunday.

Several players were sick this week, including defensive tackle Ross Blacklock testing positive and being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Linebacker Zach Cunningham was also placed on the list as a high-risk close contact.

Cornerback Jimmy Moreland didn’t travel due to an illness and running back Scottie Phillips was ruled out due the stomach bug that impacted the the team and several members of the coaching staff. Rookie linebacker Garret Wallow and cornerback Terrance Mitchell played in the 40-0 loss after dealing with the illness during the week.

Texans coach David Culley indicated that Cunningham should be cleared to return Tuesday and Blacklock will be sidelined longer.

“Some of that was COVID, some of that was guys had a stomach virus that was kind of going around,” Culley said. “We actually had a couple of coaches with it also. It was just one of those bugs going around, kind of got us down a little bit, but that’s no excuse. That had nothing to do with what happened. We got our butts whipped.”

The Texans dropped to 1-3 after their third consecutive loss. Houston, which has been outscored 95-30 during the skid, returns home next week to face the New England Patriots.

