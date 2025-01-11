Houston Texans Make Heartwarming Gesture Amid California Fires
The Houston Texans will kick off their AFC Wild Card matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. EST.
While all eyes are on the game, there is another heartwarming story surrounding the Texans.
Amid the devastating fires that are raging in California, many have started coming to the aid by donating to help with what they can. Cal McNair, the owner of the franchise, is one of those who has pledged money to support the efforts to battle the fires.
McNair has generously pledged a $1 million donation to the cause.
He also released a statement about his decision to donate to help fight the fires and help cities recover from the brutal devastation that they have caused.
“The devastation caused by the wildfires in southern California is heartbreaking,” McNair said. “We are proud to join together with our NFL family to provide support and resources to those who have been impacted as well as the firefighters and first responders who continue to work tirelessly to contain the fires."
While the fires have wreaked havoc on many different communities, it has also impacted the NFL. The Wild Card game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings had to be moved out of SoFi Stadium and to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
So much more help will be needed to help rebuild the communities and families who have lost everything. However, it's good to see the NFL stepping up and doing its part to help.
Seeing Houston and McNair get involved is exactly what the entire fan base loves to see.
Hopefully, the fires will be contained and put out in the near future. Then, everyone can begin to rebuild and rally together.
As for the Texans, hopefully they'll be able to win and advance to the next round later today.