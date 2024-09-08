Texans' DB Grabs First Career INT Against Anthony Richardson
All eyes are on the Houston Texans' offense as they open up the 2024 NFL season. Playing against the Indianapolis Colts on the road, the Texans' plethora of wide receiver talent combined with star quarterback C.J. Stroud makes it easy to see why the offense is all the rave.
Stroud has already connected with Stefon Diggs for a touchdown and Nico Collins for an electric 55-yard gain.
However, Houston's defense could be what truly unlocks the team's ceiling on the season. Turning other teams over, giving the offense plenty of opportunities to put games away and, in general, taking pressure off the offense might just leave Texans as one of the favorites to make the Super Bowl out of the AFC.
Having made additions on that side of the ball can help the defense improve significantly. Rookie safety Calen Bullock is already proving to be a playmaker in the secondary. With Richardson throwing his wide reciever off target, Bullock made a leaping play to come away with his first interception of his NFL career.
With disruptors like Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter on the defensive line, having Bullock in the secondary to capitalize on forced mistakes will really change games. For DeMeco Ryans, having reliable game-changers on both sides of the ball will make his second year as the head coach a breeze.
With the second half of the game winding down, the Texans lead 12-7 while looking to expand their lead.
