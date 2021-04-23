Texans Called QB Alex Smith Before Retirement

Even on his way out, Alex Smith had options - but that leg might've lingered as an issue, for the Texans and elsewhere

Alex Smith stepped away from the game of football this week with his NFL retirement, but according to Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop, he didn't leave just because he had nowhere to go.

Smith had several teams calling his phone, trying to gauge his interest in signing with them - and the Houston Texans were among the five potential bidders.

Despite Smith mostly knowing he was going to retire, Bishop said that Smith was not only open to offers, but he had several suitors willing to give him another opportunity adding him. The Jacksonville Jaguars offered him the chance to backup and mentor presumed No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. However, the team found after a physical that a fracture in Smith's leg hadn't fully healed.

"Still, Jacksonville offered a contract, though Jags GM Trent Baalke wanted Smith to sign a special waiver for his leg and suggested any team would request the same," Bishop wrote.

READ MORE: 'Looking for Mr. Right' - Houston Texans' NFL Draft Goal

Jacksonville was also competing with two of its division rivals, the Colts and the Texans, to try and get Smith in the building. The Texans, who are going through issues with quarterback Deshaun Watson, called Smith in hopes of being a backup to Watson. Smith received interest from the Patriots and Eagles as well, but no team was willing to give him a starting position.

Houston, of course, had already signed Tyrod Taylor as their backup ... or maybe as more than that, depending on the outcome of Watson's situation.

Yet, just like in Jacksonville, Houston had concerns about his injured leg. During his comeback process, Smith had 17 surgeries to fix his leg - which gives teams a cause to pause.

Rather than be a mentor or put his body through any more pain, Smith decided to walk away. He leaves on a high note after winning Comeback Player of the Year and helping Washington turn a nearly lost year into an NFC East division crown.

READ MORE: 'Money Grab': Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson Lashes Out At Accusers